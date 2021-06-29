X

    Donovan Mitchell Trade Rumors: Dwyane Wade Concerned About Jazz Star's Desire to Stay

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVJune 29, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Chris Elise/NBAE via Getty Images

    Dwyane Wade, who joined the Utah Jazz ownership group this season, reportedly has concerns about Donovan Mitchell's long-term future with the franchise.

    "I do think that Dwyane Wade, who [governor Ryan Smith] brought in to be a co-owner but also be an advisor, is seriously concerned about Donovan Mitchell’s desire to stay there long-term," ESPN's Brian Windhorst said on the Hoop Collective podcast.

    Mitchell's $195 million contract extension does not kick in until next season, so Wade's level of worry can likely stay at a minimum for now. 

    Mitchell's leverage, should he want a trade, will begin kicking in around the summer of 2023. He'll be about halfway through his contract and could indicate he has no plans on re-signing once he can hit free agency in 2025 via his player option.

    That would give the Jazz around a two-year window in which trading Mitchell would still bring back elite young talent and draft picks.

    That said, the clock on a star's time in an NBA small market is always ticking. Damian Lillard's supermax extension with the Trail Blazers doesn't kick in until next season, and there is already handwringing in Portland about his future given the team's postseason struggles.

    Mitchell could be in a similar situation in Utah if the Jazz continue to fall short. Utah has not gotten past the second round of the playoffs in Mitchell's career.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    There are increasingly legitimate concerns about whether Mitchell and Rudy Gobert can actually compete at a championship level together.

    Gobert also received a new five-year max contract in December, so the Jazz are locked into this core for better or for worse. 

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      2 best options for Jazz at No. 30 in 2021 NBA Draft

      2 best options for Jazz at No. 30 in 2021 NBA Draft
      Utah Jazz logo
      Utah Jazz

      2 best options for Jazz at No. 30 in 2021 NBA Draft

      Mike Cruz
      via ClutchPoints

      Could the Lakers Land Dame?

      Will Dame demand a trade? @EricPincus breaks down what LA's offer could look like if Lillard forced his way out of Portland📲

      Could the Lakers Land Dame?
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Could the Lakers Land Dame?

      Eric Pincus
      via Bleacher Report

      Wade Concerned Spida May Leave

      Dwyane Wade is 'seriously concerned' about Donovan Mitchell's desire to stay in Utah long-term (Windhorst)

      Wade Concerned Spida May Leave
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Wade Concerned Spida May Leave

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Dame May Not Request Trade

      Windhorst reports the Blazers star is not 'serious at this point' about requesting out of Portland

      Dame May Not Request Trade
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Dame May Not Request Trade

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report