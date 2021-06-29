Donovan Mitchell Trade Rumors: Dwyane Wade Concerned About Jazz Star's Desire to Stay

Chris Elise/NBAE via Getty Images

Dwyane Wade, who joined the Utah Jazz ownership group this season, reportedly has concerns about Donovan Mitchell's long-term future with the franchise.

"I do think that Dwyane Wade, who [governor Ryan Smith] brought in to be a co-owner but also be an advisor, is seriously concerned about Donovan Mitchell’s desire to stay there long-term," ESPN's Brian Windhorst said on the Hoop Collective podcast.

Mitchell's $195 million contract extension does not kick in until next season, so Wade's level of worry can likely stay at a minimum for now.

Mitchell's leverage, should he want a trade, will begin kicking in around the summer of 2023. He'll be about halfway through his contract and could indicate he has no plans on re-signing once he can hit free agency in 2025 via his player option.

That would give the Jazz around a two-year window in which trading Mitchell would still bring back elite young talent and draft picks.

That said, the clock on a star's time in an NBA small market is always ticking. Damian Lillard's supermax extension with the Trail Blazers doesn't kick in until next season, and there is already handwringing in Portland about his future given the team's postseason struggles.

Mitchell could be in a similar situation in Utah if the Jazz continue to fall short. Utah has not gotten past the second round of the playoffs in Mitchell's career.

There are increasingly legitimate concerns about whether Mitchell and Rudy Gobert can actually compete at a championship level together.

Gobert also received a new five-year max contract in December, so the Jazz are locked into this core for better or for worse.