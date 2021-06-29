Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen Agree to 'Historic' Partnership with FTX Trading Limited

AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his wife, model Gisele Bundchen, announced a new partnership with cryptocurrency powerbrokers West Realm Shires Services Inc., FTX Trading Limited and Blockfolio Inc.

"It's an incredibly exciting time in the crypto-world and Sam [Bankman-Fried, CEO of FTX] and the revolutionary FTX team continue to open my eyes to the endless possibilities," Brady said in a statement. "This particular opportunity showed us the importance of educating people about the power of crypto while simultaneously giving back to our communities and planet. We have the chance to create something really special here, and I can't wait to see what we're able to do together."

FTX and Major League Baseball also entered into a partnership this month. Brady and Bundchen are joining the company as ambassadors, receiving an equity stake and cryptocurrency in exchange for their services.

Brady has been open about his interest in the cryptocurrency market, even changing his Twitter profile picture to include the signature laser eyes used by many aficionados. In a post Monday, Brady admitted his profile picture change did not help the prices skyrocket as hoped.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Brady and Bundchen are also set to work with FTX on charitable initiatives that include the cryptocurrency world.

The couple committed to a "multi-million contribution" to charity during the length of their deal. Bundchen will serve as the head of environmental and social initiatives in order to help FTX reduce its carbon footprint.

Cryptocurrency took a plunge earlier this year amid reports of its environmental impact.