College World Series Finals 2021: Leiter, Vanderbilt Rout Mississippi State in Game 1

The Vanderbilt Commodores exploded for seven runs in the bottom of the first inning during Game 1 of the College World Series Finals on Monday night. That was more than enough for starting pitcher Jack Leiter.

The sophomore was excellent for Vanderbilt, holding Mississippi State to three hits and two runs in six innings in the 8-2 win. And just like that, Vanderbilt is one win away from defending its 2019 championship (the 2020 College World Series was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic).

Leiter also walked just three batters and struck out eight, earning the victory.

His big performance wasn't a surprise—he's been excellent in Omaha.

Mississippi State's Christian MacLeod (0.2 innings pitched, two hits, two walks, six runs allowed) took the loss.

Things started well for the Bulldogs after Kamren James blasted a solo home run.

But it quickly fell apart. Parker Noland was hit by a pitch with the bases loading, pushing across a run, and CJ Rodriguez followed that with a two-run single. Isaiah Thomas added an RBI double before Jayson Gonzalez's three-run blast gave Vanderbilt the 7-1 advantage.

It was a lead they wouldn't come close to losing.

It helped that Vandy flashed a bit of leather, too:

Game 2 will be on Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.