    College World Series Finals 2021: Leiter, Vanderbilt Rout Mississippi State in Game 1

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJune 29, 2021

    AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz

    The Vanderbilt Commodores exploded for seven runs in the bottom of the first inning during Game 1 of the College World Series Finals on Monday night. That was more than enough for starting pitcher Jack Leiter. 

    The sophomore was excellent for Vanderbilt, holding Mississippi State to three hits and two runs in six innings in the 8-2 win. And just like that, Vanderbilt is one win away from defending its 2019 championship (the 2020 College World Series was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic). 

    Leiter also walked just three batters and struck out eight, earning the victory. 

    Vanderbilt Baseball @VandyBoys

    Jack struck out 8️⃣ in his <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CWS?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CWS</a> Finals debut. <br><br>Watch them all. 👇<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/VandyBoys?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#VandyBoys</a> <a href="https://t.co/5bDmutcbJ5">pic.twitter.com/5bDmutcbJ5</a>

    His big performance wasn't a surprise—he's been excellent in Omaha. 

    SportsCenter @SportsCenter

    14 IP<br>7 H<br>3 ER<br>4 BB<br>23 K<br><br>Jack Leiter put on a show on the mound at the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CWS?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CWS</a> 🔥 <a href="https://twitter.com/VandyBoys?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@VandyBoys</a> <a href="https://t.co/b8ULuKuIHD">pic.twitter.com/b8ULuKuIHD</a>

    Mississippi State's Christian MacLeod (0.2 innings pitched, two hits, two walks, six runs allowed) took the loss. 

    Things started well for the Bulldogs after Kamren James blasted a solo home run. 

    NCAA Baseball @NCAACWS

    OMADAWGS HOME RUN!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CWS?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CWS</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/HailStateBB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HailStateBB</a> x 🎥 ESPN2 <a href="https://t.co/lAFN4bkKwu">pic.twitter.com/lAFN4bkKwu</a>

    Video Play Button
    But it quickly fell apart. Parker Noland was hit by a pitch with the bases loading, pushing across a run, and CJ Rodriguez followed that with a two-run single. Isaiah Thomas added an RBI double before Jayson Gonzalez's three-run blast gave Vanderbilt the 7-1 advantage. 

    Vanderbilt Baseball @VandyBoys

    Clutch CJ. 👊<br><br>Dores on top. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/VandyBoys?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#VandyBoys</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CWS?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CWS</a> <a href="https://t.co/PpKAEDSmDL">pic.twitter.com/PpKAEDSmDL</a>

    It was a lead they wouldn't come close to losing. 

    It helped that Vandy flashed a bit of leather, too:

    SportsCenter @SportsCenter

    THIS CATCH 😱 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CWS?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CWS</a> <a href="https://t.co/XPvz5WbbTP">pic.twitter.com/XPvz5WbbTP</a>

    Game 2 will be on Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. 

