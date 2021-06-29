Peyton Manning Congratulates Demaryius Thomas on 'Incredible' Career After WR Retires

Set Number: SI-188 TK1

NFL Hall of Famer Peyton Manning congratulated his former teammate Demaryius Thomas on an "incredible NFL career" after the longtime wideout announced his retirement Monday.

Thomas, who last appeared in an NFL game in 2019, finished his career with 724 receptions for 9,763 yards and 63 touchdowns. He spent nine-and-a-half seasons with the Broncos, along with tenures with the Houston Texans (2018) and New York Jets (2019).

But his best seasons undoubtedly came with Manning at the helm between 2012 and 2015. In those years, he posted two seasons with 100 or more receptions, three seasons with 1,400 or more receiving yards and three seasons with double-digit touchdowns. He never dipped below 90 receptions or 1,300 receiving yards while paired with Manning.