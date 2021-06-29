X

    Patriots' Cam Newton Says He Feeds Off Haters: 'I Just Use It to My Advantage'

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVJune 29, 2021

    AP Photo/Steven Senne

    Cam Newton says he plans on using his doubters to fuel his play heading into the 2021 season. 

    “Simple,” Newton said on Instagram. “Feed your focus. Feed it. If the hate ain’t in my focus, I don’t feed it. I feed off of it, but I don’t feed it. It’s two different things. When I sense or when I dwell on hatred, that’s the product that’s gonna come out: rage, anger. But that’s the hatred using me, not me using the hatred. So I want to process that and make that fuel me. I don’t dwell on what a person may say, what this person may say, she say, I just use it to my advantage and I feed what I want it to feed.”

    Newton is expected to enter the 2021 season as the Patriots' starting quarterback after a disappointing first campaign with the franchise. He threw for 2,657 yards and eight touchdowns against 10 interceptions while adding 592 yards and 12 scores on the ground.

    The Patriots finished 7-9, their first below-.500 season since 2000. 

    While New England went into the offseason motivated to load up on offensive talent—the team signed tight ends Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry, along with wideouts Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne—Bill Belichick also used a first-round pick on quarterback Mac Jones. The Alabama product is viewed as the Patriots' quarterback of the future, meaning Newton will be on borrowed time this season—even if he's entering camp as the no-doubt starter.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Newton is now more than a half-decade removed from his MVP-winning 2015 season, with an injury history longer than a CVS receipt. It's highly likely his best football is behind him at age 32, but he's far better than he showed last season.

    If Newton can prove his doubters wrong like he expects, he should be in for a bounce-back 2021.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      Cam Newton: ‘I Feed Off’ Haters, but Don’t Feed Them

      Cam Newton: ‘I Feed Off’ Haters, but Don’t Feed Them
      New England Patriots logo
      New England Patriots

      Cam Newton: ‘I Feed Off’ Haters, but Don’t Feed Them

      masslive
      via masslive

      How Steelers Set Up Big Ben to Fail

      Why @SOBO55 says Pittsburgh will regret not getting their 39-year-old QB more O-line help📲

      How Steelers Set Up Big Ben to Fail
      NFL logo
      NFL

      How Steelers Set Up Big Ben to Fail

      Brent Sobleski
      via Bleacher Report

      NFL Analyst Believes Cam Newton Will Be the Week 1 Starter

      NFL Analyst Believes Cam Newton Will Be the Week 1 Starter
      New England Patriots logo
      New England Patriots

      NFL Analyst Believes Cam Newton Will Be the Week 1 Starter

      Danny Jaillet
      via Patriots Wire

      Josh Uche Was Among the Best-graded Rookie Edge-rushers, but the Stats Don't Tell the Whole Story

      Josh Uche Was Among the Best-graded Rookie Edge-rushers, but the Stats Don't Tell the Whole Story
      New England Patriots logo
      New England Patriots

      Josh Uche Was Among the Best-graded Rookie Edge-rushers, but the Stats Don't Tell the Whole Story

      Henry McKenna
      via Patriots Wire