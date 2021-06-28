Ex-Giants RB Brandon Jacobs Says 3 Teams Eying Him as DE; Last Played in 2013

Elsa/Getty Images

Former New York Giants tailback Brandon Jacobs may have a chance to return to the NFL for the first time in nearly a decade—just not as a running back.

According to Pro Football Talk's Josh Alper, the 6'4" veteran is receiving interest from three teams to play defensive end. The 38-year-old last played in 2013, but he told Keyon K. Jeff of HoumaToday.com he can make an immediate impact on defense.

“I think my ability as a defensive end, as an old man as they regard me, I think I can be one of the best in the league right now,” Jacobs said on Sunday.

While Jacobs stature is similar to standout defensive ends like Chase Young, Myles Garrett and J.J. Watt, he doesn't quite have the same pedigree. The two-time Super Bowl champion with the Giants has been working out in preparation for the transition—should he get an offer—but it's unclear how likely that is.

As Jacobs told Jeff, his history at defensive end is rather minimal to begin with.

“I played three snaps of defense," Jacobs said. "And that was about it.”

Video Play Button Videos you might like

This isn't the first time Jacobs—long considered oversized as a running back—has looked at switching from offense to defense. The Louisiana native explained he decided to sign with Auburn over LSU after learning then-head coach Nick Saban would move him to defensive end if he joined his home state's program.

That drove Jacobs to Auburn, where he rushed for 446 yards and two touchdowns on 72 carries in 2003. He transferred to Southern Illinois the following year.

Almost 20 years later, Jacobs is ready to give defense a shot—and at least a few teams are interested in giving him one.

“I don’t want to throw names out there just yet because I was told not to, but it’ll be a shock,” he said. “If I don’t get an opportunity, it’s fine. I’m currently coaching high school football and running a youth program, which I’m perfectly content with doing the rest of my life.”