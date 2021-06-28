Simone Biles, Sunisa Lee Headline 2021 U.S. Women's Olympic Gymnastics Team

AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

The U.S. women's Olympic gymnastics team is set, and a familiar face highlights the group.

Superstar Simone Biles will lead the Americans in Tokyo after topping the standings at the United States trials:

She'll be joined by Sunisa Lee, Jordan Chiles, Grace McCallum, Jade Carey and MyKayla Skinner.

Kayla DiCello, Kara Eaker, Emma Malabuyo and Leanne Wong will also be heading to Tokyo as replacements.

Biles will be looking to solidify her place as the most dominant gymnast in history after winning four golds and a bronze at the 2016 Games. That, along with her astonishing 19 golds, three silvers and three bronze medals at the World Championships, is already a resume for the ages.

She'll be leading a group looking to defend the United States' team gold from the 2016 Games. Biles is the only returning gymnast from that triumph (Skinner was an alternate).

"I'm old. I feel like I have a lot of wisdom," the 24-year-old Biles joked while talking about being the leader of the team on the NBCSN broadcast. "I can guide them through the meets. I've been here before, so I just want to keep everybody cool, calm and collected."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Biles is the headliner. She's arguably already the GOAT. But she'll be accompanied in Tokyo by a very talented group that will be expected to repeat as gold medalists in the team competition.