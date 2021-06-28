X

    Simone Biles, Sunisa Lee Headline 2021 U.S. Women's Olympic Gymnastics Team

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJune 28, 2021
    The U.S. women's Olympic gymnastics team is set, and a familiar face highlights the group. 

    Superstar Simone Biles will lead the Americans in Tokyo after topping the standings at the United States trials:

    On Her Turf @OnHerTurf

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/Simone_Biles?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Simone_Biles</a> &amp; <a href="https://twitter.com/sunisalee_?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@sunisalee_</a> have officially punched their tickets to Tokyo ❤️<a href="https://twitter.com/NBCOlympics?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBCOlympics</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GymTrials21?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GymTrials21</a> <a href="https://t.co/MXsDg2AAzL">pic.twitter.com/MXsDg2AAzL</a>

    #TokyoOlympics @NBCOlympics

    The final standings from <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GymTrials21?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GymTrials21</a>! <a href="https://t.co/zAqrZ9MPTU">pic.twitter.com/zAqrZ9MPTU</a>

    She'll be joined by Sunisa Lee, Jordan Chiles, Grace McCallum, Jade Carey and MyKayla Skinner.

    USA Gymnastics @USAGym

    Memories that will last forever. 💫<br><br>Congratulations to the women who have earned a spot on <a href="https://twitter.com/TeamUSA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TeamUSA</a> for the Tokyo Olympic Games!<br><br>🇺🇸 Simone Biles<br>🇺🇸 Jordan Chiles<br>🇺🇸 Suni Lee<br>🇺🇸 Grace McCallum<br><br>🇺🇸 Jade Carey<br>🇺🇸 MyKayla Skinner <a href="https://t.co/lTtbsNPQxf">pic.twitter.com/lTtbsNPQxf</a>

    Nick Zaccardi @nzaccardi

    Jordan Chiles will be the first U.S. woman in the last 30 years to make an Olympic team outright with neither prior world championships experience nor a top-three finish in a U.S. junior all-around. (Tasha Schwikert competed in 2000, but didn't make it outright.)

    Kayla DiCello, Kara Eaker, Emma Malabuyo and Leanne Wong will also be heading to Tokyo as replacements.

    Biles will be looking to solidify her place as the most dominant gymnast in history after winning four golds and a bronze at the 2016 Games. That, along with her astonishing 19 golds, three silvers and three bronze medals at the World Championships, is already a resume for the ages.

    SportsCenter @SportsCenter

    🗣 THE GREATEST OF ALL TIME<a href="https://twitter.com/Simone_Biles?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Simone_Biles</a> is incredible.<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NBCOlympics?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBCOlympics</a>) <a href="https://t.co/6j2utMSdw0">pic.twitter.com/6j2utMSdw0</a>

    She'll be leading a group looking to defend the United States' team gold from the 2016 Games. Biles is the only returning gymnast from that triumph (Skinner was an alternate).

    Nick Zaccardi @nzaccardi

    MyKayla Skinner detailed the scene after Olympic Trials in 2016, when she was told she was an alternate. <a href="https://t.co/yLeNQRfNkS">https://t.co/yLeNQRfNkS</a> <a href="https://t.co/YTSUedHm7S">pic.twitter.com/YTSUedHm7S</a>

    "I'm old. I feel like I have a lot of wisdom," the 24-year-old Biles joked while talking about being the leader of the team on the NBCSN broadcast. "I can guide them through the meets. I've been here before, so I just want to keep everybody cool, calm and collected."

    Nancy Armour @nrarmour

    This team has the potential to win a lot of medals in Tokyo. A lot a lot.

    Biles is the headliner. She's arguably already the GOAT. But she'll be accompanied in Tokyo by a very talented group that will be expected to repeat as gold medalists in the team competition. 

