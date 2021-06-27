X

    Women's PGA Championship 2021: Nelly Korda Wins 1st Career Major; New World No. 1

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJune 28, 2021

    Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

    Nelly Korda left no doubt on Sunday. And now she's the top-ranked player in the world.

    Korda won her first major tournament after pulling away from the field with a 4-under 68, besting Lizette Salas by three strokes. The two came into Sunday's final round even atop the leaderboard, but Salas couldn't keep up, shooting a 1-under 71.

    GOLFTV @GOLFTV

    The moment Nelly Korda became a major champion.<a href="https://t.co/TGi7jcZmA8">pic.twitter.com/TGi7jcZmA8</a>

    Hyo Joo Kim (-10), Giulia Molinaro (-10), Danielle Kang (-8) and Patty Tavatanakit (-8) rounded out the top five. 

