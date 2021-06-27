Report: Edge vs. Seth Rollins Still Set for SummerSlam After Roman Reigns Match

Photo credit: WWE.com

While Edge is set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at Money in the Bank, there are reportedly still plans in place for Edge to face Seth Rollins at SummerSlam.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), Edge vs. Rollins remains on for SummerSlam with the possibility of a Reigns vs. Rollins program thereafter should Rollins beat Edge.

Edge made a surprise return on Friday's episode of SmackDown by attacking Reigns and Jimmy Uso after Reigns and Paul Heyman declared there was no one left to challenge The Tribal Chief.

The Rated-R Superstar hadn't been seen since WrestleMania 37 in April when he faced Reigns and Daniel Bryan in the main event for the universal title.



Reigns won that match by hitting both Edge and Bryan with a Conchairto before stacking them on top of each other and pinning them.

On Saturday's episode of Talking Smack, Edge demanded a title match against Reigns at Money in the Bank next month, and it was granted by WWE officials Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville.

After that, it was thrown back to Kayla Braxton, Pat McAfee and Rollins. An incredulous and furious Rollins couldn't believe Edge was being given a title opportunity ahead of him, which resulted in Rollins throwing a fit.

That seemed to be a telling moment, as it may have foreshadowed Rollins interfering in the Reigns vs. Edge match at Money in the Bank and setting the stage for Edge vs. Rollins at SummerSlam in August.

Edge vs. Rollins has been a much-talked-about dream match for years, and Edge himself has expressed a desire to face the former Architect of The Shield.

SummerSlam is shaping up to be a huge event, as it will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Aug. 21, meaning WWE needs as many big matches on the card as possible.

Edge vs. Rollins is a match that doesn't need a title involved to feel important, so it would make perfect sense for WWE to include it on the show.

