X

    Report: Edge vs. Seth Rollins Still Set for SummerSlam After Roman Reigns Match

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVJune 27, 2021

    Photo credit: WWE.com

    While Edge is set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at Money in the Bank, there are reportedly still plans in place for Edge to face Seth Rollins at SummerSlam.

    According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), Edge vs. Rollins remains on for SummerSlam with the possibility of a Reigns vs. Rollins program thereafter should Rollins beat Edge.

    Edge made a surprise return on Friday's episode of SmackDown by attacking Reigns and Jimmy Uso after Reigns and Paul Heyman declared there was no one left to challenge The Tribal Chief.

    The Rated-R Superstar hadn't been seen since WrestleMania 37 in April when he faced Reigns and Daniel Bryan in the main event for the universal title.

    Reigns won that match by hitting both Edge and Bryan with a Conchairto before stacking them on top of each other and pinning them.

    On Saturday's episode of Talking Smack, Edge demanded a title match against Reigns at Money in the Bank next month, and it was granted by WWE officials Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    After that, it was thrown back to Kayla Braxton, Pat McAfee and Rollins. An incredulous and furious Rollins couldn't believe Edge was being given a title opportunity ahead of him, which resulted in Rollins throwing a fit.

    That seemed to be a telling moment, as it may have foreshadowed Rollins interfering in the Reigns vs. Edge match at Money in the Bank and setting the stage for Edge vs. Rollins at SummerSlam in August.

    Edge vs. Rollins has been a much-talked-about dream match for years, and Edge himself has expressed a desire to face the former Architect of The Shield.

    SummerSlam is shaping up to be a huge event, as it will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Aug. 21, meaning WWE needs as many big matches on the card as possible.

    Edge vs. Rollins is a match that doesn't need a title involved to feel important, so it would make perfect sense for WWE to include it on the show.

    Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      Wrestling Quick Takes ⚡

      👀 WWE lacking strong babyfaces 👊 Santana, Ortiz need the tag titles 📲 Catch up on all the hot takes

      Wrestling Quick Takes ⚡
      WWE logo
      WWE

      Wrestling Quick Takes ⚡

      Graham GSM Matthews
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Edge vs. Seth Rollins Still Set for SummerSlam

      Report: Edge vs. Seth Rollins Still Set for SummerSlam
      WWE logo
      WWE

      Report: Edge vs. Seth Rollins Still Set for SummerSlam

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Around the WWE Universe

      ✂️ Latest around recent WWE cuts 💎 Diamond Mine's original plans 📲 Tap in for the latest wrestling news

      Around the WWE Universe
      WWE logo
      WWE

      Around the WWE Universe

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Reigns vs. Edge at MITB 🏦

      The Tribal Chief will defend his Universal title against the Rated-R Superstar at next month's Money in the Bank event

      Reigns vs. Edge at MITB 🏦
      WWE logo
      WWE

      Reigns vs. Edge at MITB 🏦

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report