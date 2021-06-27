Aaron Rodgers Rumors: Latest on Packers QB Ahead of July 2 Deadline

AP Photo/Mike Roemer

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is not expected to opt out of the 2021 NFL season by Friday's deadline.

According to ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio, there was some thought that Rodgers may take advantage of the NFL's opt-out rules to avoid playing for the Packers in 2021, but a source indicated that the deadline is too soon and that Rodgers isn't ready to give up on playing in 2021 so quickly.

Florio noted that opting out could have been a feasible option for Rodgers since he would not have to forfeit his $11.5 million signing bonus and likely would be paid his $6.8 million roster bonus throughout the season.

In April, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Rodgers had told some members of the Packers organization he no longer wanted to play in Green Bay.

Per Florio, Rodgers could lose up to $20.3 million if he chooses not to report to the Packers, but there is "confidence" he won't have to pay back the organization his $11.5 million roster bonus or the $2 million fine he will incur if he doesn't show up at training camp in July.

Rodgers did not report to mandatory minicamp on the heels of being named NFL MVP for the third time in his career last season, and the Packers have been operating with 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love as their starting quarterback.

Florio mentioned that one possible course of action Rodgers could take is retiring under the guise of cumulative injuries since that would prevent the Packers from fining him or taking his roster bonus.

Rodgers could then come out of retirement next year and potentially force a trade elsewhere. Florio added that Rodgers' situation isn't about money, though, meaning he may not care about any fines he could face.

The 37-year-old has spent his entire 16-year career with the Packers and has established himself as one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history during that time.

A surefire future Hall of Famer, Rodgers is a nine-time Pro Bowler, three-time First Team All-Pro, three-time NFL MVP, one-time Super Bowl champion and one-time Super Bowl MVP.

He has led the Packers to a 13-3 record and a trip to the NFC Championship Game in each of the past two seasons, and he is coming off one of the best statistical years of his career, as he completed 70.7 percent of his passes for 4,299 yards, 48 touchdowns and just five interceptions in 2020.

The only public explanation Rodgers has given for his issues with the Packers xame during an appearance on SportsCenter in May. Rodgers said (h/t ESPN's Rob Demovsky):

"With my situation, look it's never been about the draft pick, picking Jordan. I love Jordan; he's a great kid. [We've had] a lot of fun to work together. Love the coaching staff, love my teammates, love the fan base in Green Bay. An incredible 16 years. It's just kind of about a philosophy and maybe forgetting that it is about the people that make the thing go. It's about character, it's about culture, it's about doing things the right way."

Eyebrows were raised across the football world last year when the Packers used their first-round pick on Love without informing Rodgers ahead of time.