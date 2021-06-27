Manny Pacquiao Facing Lawsuit After Choosing to Fight Errol Spence over Mikey Garcia

Photo credit should read MARIA TAN/AFP via Getty Images

Boxing icon Manny Pacquiao is facing a $3.3 million lawsuit from manager Audie Attar, who is requesting the Orange County, California court to stop Pacquiao's upcoming fight against Errol Spence Jr. in late August, according to Lance Pugmire of The Athletic.

Attar, who is suing for breach of contract and claims he was negotiating a bout between Pacquiao and Mikey Garcia when "competing Pacquiao associates" steered the 42-year-old back to manager Al Haymon and Premier Boxing Champions in an attempt to finish an agreement with Spence.

Attar's company, Paradigm Sports, now wants an injunction to prevent that fight.

"In addition to the millions of dollars in straightforward economic loss that Paradigm stands to suffer, the damage to its reputation resulting from Pacquiao’s breaches is incalculable," Paradigm attorney Judd Burstein wrote in his filling. "Just when Paradigm was at the cusp of establishing itself as a major player in professional boxing, Pacquiao has left its reputation as a boxing representative in tatters."

Per Pugmire:

The lawsuit alleges Pacquiao was never in obligation to fight again for PBC unless the opponent was Floyd Mayweather Jr., who defeated Pacquiao by unanimous decision in 2015 ― a bout that stands as the richest one-day sporting event in history.

Pacquiao and Paradigm partnered in February 2020, according to the claim, and originally pursued a four-fight deal with DAZN that would start with a bout against Garcia as part of a two-fight appearance in Saudi Arabia.

Paradigm said Pacquiao announced his fight with Spence right when the company believed it was about to complete a deal between Pacquiao and Garcia.

"Pacquiao’s breaches of the agreement therefore entitle Paradigm to monetary damages (and) costs associated with this proceeding," Burstein wrote. "Including but not limited to attorneys’ fees and … injunctive relief."

Pacquiao is scheduled to face Spence at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Aug. 21, 2021.