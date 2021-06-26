X

    Browns Rumors: Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Haven't Exchanged Contract Proposals Yet

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVJune 27, 2021

    AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

    The Cleveland Browns and quarterback Baker Mayfield reportedly haven't talked numbers yet regarding a potential contract extension.

    According to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot, the two sides have communicated, but the discussions haven't been "substantive," and they have not exchanged proposals.

    Mayfield—the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NFL draft—is entering the fourth year of his rookie contract. The Browns in April exercised his fifth-year option, meaning he is under contract through 2022.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      Baker Mayfield’s extension could stretch into season and no substantive talks yet; Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson deals a factor: Browns Insider

      Baker Mayfield’s extension could stretch into season and no substantive talks yet; Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson deals a factor: Browns Insider
      Cleveland Browns logo
      Cleveland Browns

      Baker Mayfield’s extension could stretch into season and no substantive talks yet; Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson deals a factor: Browns Insider

      cleveland
      via cleveland

      Player Each Team Should Consider Trading

      Tap in to see who your favorite team should trade to help their chances during the 2021 season 📲

      Player Each Team Should Consider Trading
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Player Each Team Should Consider Trading

      Brad Gagnon
      via Bleacher Report

      Tom Brady Explains Lombardi Toss

      Bucs’ star QB shares story behind viral trophy toss video during Super Bowl celebration on ‘The Shop’ 🎥

      Tom Brady Explains Lombardi Toss
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Tom Brady Explains Lombardi Toss

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      Browns Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller ranked in league's top guards list

      Browns Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller ranked in league's top guards list
      Cleveland Browns logo
      Cleveland Browns

      Browns Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller ranked in league's top guards list

      Jared Mueller
      via Browns Wire