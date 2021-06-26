Browns Rumors: Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Haven't Exchanged Contract Proposals Yet

AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

The Cleveland Browns and quarterback Baker Mayfield reportedly haven't talked numbers yet regarding a potential contract extension.

According to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot, the two sides have communicated, but the discussions haven't been "substantive," and they have not exchanged proposals.

Mayfield—the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NFL draft—is entering the fourth year of his rookie contract. The Browns in April exercised his fifth-year option, meaning he is under contract through 2022.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.