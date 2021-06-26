X

    Report: Tom Brady Wasn't Referring to Bears' Trubisky with 'That Motherf--ker' Remark

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVJune 26, 2021

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady reportedly wasn't referring to the Chicago Bears with his incredulous comment on HBO's The Shop about an NFL team "sticking with that motherf--ker" while he was deciding where to sign as a free agent last year.

    Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported Saturday a "source with direct knowledge of the situation" said the Bears, who had Mitchell Trubisky as their projected starter at the time, weren't the franchise Brady was talking about—but it remains unclear which team was the target of the future Hall of Famer's disbelief.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

