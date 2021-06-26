Video: Tour de France Stage 1 Marred by Huge Crash Caused by Spectator's Sign

AP Photo/Daniel Cole

An overzealous fan caused much of the field to crash during the first stage of the 2021 Tour de France on Saturday.

Daniel McMahon of Insider provided an overhead look at the chaos, which marred the world's most famous bike race:

Julien Lamoureux of Noovo Info tweeted a different angle of the wreck, which showed a fan who stuck their sign into the road was responsible for the domino effect that followed:

Per TMZ Sports, former cyclist Sean Kelly, who won the Tour de France points classification four times, provided the following analysis regarding the crash:

"The guys at the front went through a very tight section between the islands in the middle of the road and it was a dangerous one for those further back in the peloton. This is Brittany—you have a lot of road furniture and small villages. It is very technical for the first stage of the Tour de France."

After the crash occurred, the race's official Twitter account posted about the importance of fans not getting in the way of cyclists:

Despite the disarray caused by the pileup, Stage 1 of the 108th edition of the Tour continued as scheduled.

French cyclist Julian Alaphilippe won, landing the yellow jersey to signify his status as the race leader.