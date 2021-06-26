WWE Rumors: Montez Ford of Street Profits Underwent Surgery Unrelated to Injury

Photo credit: WWE.com

Montez Ford, one half of WWE SmackDown tag team The Street Profits, reportedly underwent surgery this week.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Wrestling Inc's Marc Middleton), Ford underwent a voluntary surgery that wasn't related to a storyline injury, and it isn't expected to keep him out for "any significant length of time.

Ford tweeted a photo of himself in a hospital bed Thursday.

WWE wrote Ford off television earlier in June when he was attacked by Otis on SmackDown. WWE later noted that Ford had suffered a partial rib fracture and torn intercostal cartilage.

Ford's tag team partner, Angelo Dawkins, was attacked by Otis a week later as well, also writing him off television for the time being.

Now seems like the perfect time to give Ford and Dawkins some time off, as fans are set to return in a few weeks when WWE goes back on the road. Having The Street Profits come back with fans in attendance would undoubtedly result in a huge pop from the WWE Universe.

The Street Profits, who have held the SmackDown, Raw and NXT Tag Team Championships, are among the most exciting and popular tag teams in wrestling, and they thrive in front of a live audience.

Since dropping the SmackDown tag team titles to Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode in January, WWE has seemingly been holding back The Street Profits by preventing them from regaining the championships.

One can only assume that is because the creative team wants The Street Profits to win back the titles in front of fans, which will become a possibility from July.

