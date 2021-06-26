Video: Watch Edge Return to WWE SmackDown, Attack Roman Reigns

Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Edge returned to WWE television for the first time since April's WrestleMania 37 on Friday night when he appeared on SmackDown to attack Universal champion Roman Reigns.

Reigns was delivering a state of the Universal Championship address when Edge's music hit, and the four-time WWE champion stormed the ring to brawl with the "Head of the Table."

Here's a look at the moment:

Reigns defeated Edge and Daniel Bryan in a triple-threat match at WrestleMania to retain his Universal title, and the 47-year-old Canadian hadn't been seen on any of the company's shows since the loss.

Fightful Select (via Randall Ortman of Cageside Seats) reported in late May the hiatus wasn't due to an injury but rather some planned time off following WWE's biggest event of the year.

After the brief clash with Reigns on Friday, Edge turned his attention to Jimmy Uso, delivering a spear through the barricade outside the ring while Reigns and manager Paul Heyman scurried up the ramp.

Edge won the Royal Rumble in January to earn his WrestleMania title shot, adding another career accolade after recovering from a torn triceps muscle that had sidelined him for seven months.

The WWE Hall of Famer told CBS Sports' Brent Brookhouse in February the goal of his comeback wasn't to get a few cheap pops. Rather, he wanted to help the next generation of Superstars become more complete performers by passing down some knowledge:

"I didn't come back to just do a greatest hits tour. That's not why I came back. I didn't just want to do regurgitated greatest hits. I wanted to come back because I wanted to tell compelling stories. I wanted to get in with a lot of talent so that ... if I could impart wisdom from 29 years of doing this, in terms of trying to tell a story, that's really exciting for me. I love so much of this talent, and it's exciting to be able to get in with them."

Based on Friday's return, it appears Edge will find himself in another main event feud with Reigns heading toward Money in the Bank in July and possibly also SummerSlam in August.