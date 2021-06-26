X

    Trae Young: 'I Take Full Responsibility' for Hawks' Game 2 Loss to Bucks

    Blake SchusterContributor IJune 26, 2021

    Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Trae Young who shimmied his way into NBA playoff history in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Atlanta Hawks was nowhere to be found in Game 2.

    As the Bucks evened the series at 1-1 with a ferocious 125-91 victory, Young looked like a shell of himself, scoring 15 points on 18 shot attempts while shooting one-of-eight from behind the arc. He didn't hide his disgust with those numbers afterward: 

    Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

    Trae Young: “I take full responsibility for what happened tonight … I will be better.”

    The loss may not have been entirely Young's fault, but without his signature playmaking and scoring that led to his 48-point outing in Game 1, there was little the Hawks could do to keep up with Milwaukee on Friday, especially after the Bucks used a 20-0 run in the second quarter to grab a 32-point lead at half. 

    In fact, Game 2 marked the first time all postseason Young failed to score at least 20 minutes, and it resulted in the Hawks' largest loss of the playoffs. That's hardly a coincidence. 

    Young knows it too. It's why he's taking Friday's loss personally. Now, he just has to find a way to make up for it with the series shifting to Atlanta for Games 3 and 4. 

