College World Series 2021: Friday Scores, Winners and Bracket Results

The 2021 College World Series is into the home stretch with four teams still vying for a national championship.

Friday's schedule got off to a delayed start because of COVID-19 issues with North Carolina State.

Per ESPN's Ryan McGee, Wolfpack second baseman J.T. Jarrett and reliever Evan Justice were ruled out for the game against Vanderbilt because of safety protocols.

ESPN's Kris Budden reported (h/t Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic) that North Carolina State only had 13 players active, including nine position players and four pitchers, on Friday afternoon.

Vanderbilt and Texas entered today's games facing elimination with a loss. North Carolina State and Mississippi State won each of their first two games in Omaha. One more win for both teams would send them to the championship series.

2021 College World Series Semifinal Results

Vanderbilt def. North Carolina State, 3-1

Mississippi State vs. Texas (7 p.m. ET)

Vanderbilt 3, North Carolina State 1

If this ends up being the final start of his college career, Kumar Rocker went out on a high note. The right-hander allowed one run and struck out 11 over six innings to lead Vanderbilt to a 3-1 victory over North Carolina State.

With Rocker taking care of business on the mound, the Commodores offense didn't need to do much to get a win. They were held scoreless through three innings before pushing two unearned runs across in the top of the fourth.

Dominic Keegan led off the fourth by reaching base thanks to an error by NC State shortstop Vojtech Mensik. Three batters later, C.J. Rodriguez drove him in with an RBI single. Rodriguez came around to score on a wild pitch by Garrett Payne.

Despite playing with a depleted roster, the Wolfpack put forth a valiant effort in the loss. Payne and Dalton Feeney combined to allow six hits and one earned run.

Carson Falsken scored NC State's lone run of the game on a sacrifice fly by DeAngelo Giles in the bottom of the fifth.

The Wolfpack did threaten late in the game by putting two runners on base in the eighth and ninth innings. Vanderbilt closer Luke Murphy escaped both frames without allowing any damage.

Thanks to their victory in this game, the Commodores and Wolfpack will play on Saturday with the winner advancing to the championship series.