    Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle, Jerome Baker Deliver Water After Miami Condo Collapse

    Adam WellsJune 25, 2021

    Mark Brown/Getty Images

    Two members of the Miami Dolphins are helping out in the wake of the condo collapse near the city of Miami on Thursday. 

    Linebacker Jerome Baker and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle were seen delivering water to the reunification center where displaced residents and families of those who are unaccounted for are staying:

    Chris Perkins @chrisperk

    Miami Dolphins players Jerome Baker and Jaylen Waddle help deliver water to the reunification center for families of those in the collapsed building in Surfside, Fla. <a href="https://t.co/BWYUcD2Ce5">pic.twitter.com/BWYUcD2Ce5</a>

    Per Aya Elamroussi, Rosa Flores and Ray Sanchez of CNN, at least four people died and more than 150 people are unaccounted for after a 12-story condo in Surfside collapsed around 1:30 a.m. local time on Thursday morning. 

    Local officials are still investigating the potential cause of the collapse. 

    Several Miami athletes have aided in the recovery efforts over the past two days. Members of the Miami Heat, including Tyler Herro and Chris Quinn, delivered supplies to first responders and people at the reunification center on Thursday. 

    Baker is entering his fourth season with the Dolphins. The 24-year-old was a third-round pick by the franchise out of Ohio State in 2018. 

    Waddle was Miami's first-round pick (No. 6 overall) in the 2021 NFL draft. He played three seasons at the University of Alabama from 2018-20. 

