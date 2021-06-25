X

    PGA Tour Golfers to Face 'Strict' Oversight for COVID-19 Protocols at The Open

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVJune 25, 2021

    Golfers competing in next month's 2021 Open Championship at Royal St. George's Golf Club in Sandwich, England, will be subject to much stricter COVID-19 protocols than they have experienced in the United States recently.

    R&A CEO Martin Slumbers briefed players on the protocols in a "Player Information Update'' that was obtained by ESPN's Bob Harig.

    Per Harig, golfers traveling to England for the tournament will be required to get tested for COVID-19 regardless of their vaccination status, cannot visit restaurants, pubs or grocery stores and cannot mingle with other players aside from on the course.

    As part of the update, Slumbers wrote: "Please be aware that the UK has strict contact tracing laws and our ability to stage the Championship relies on persons not creating contacts other than their own player support team group."

    Since players are not allowed to stay with anyone other than those who are part of their support group, including caddies, some of them are being forced to change accommodations they had already made.

    Per Harig, those players can choose from a list of R&A-approved hotels or book their own private residence provided only they and up to four others from their support group stay there.

    An unnamed player planning to compete in the Open Championship told Golfweek.com (h/t Harig):

