Vikings' Patrick Peterson Discusses Benefits of NFL Players Getting COVID-19 Vaccine

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson is encouraging fellow NFL players to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

On the latest episode of his podcast All Things Covered with Bryant McFadden (h/t Michael David Smith of ProFootballTalk), Peterson said unvaccinated players could hurt their teams if they miss games because of a positive test or having close contact with someone who tests positive.

"If you’re not vaccinated ... you're just living in a different world, first and foremost," Peterson said. "I just think, why go through those things—why put yourself at risk of going through that again? ... Why not put yourself in the best position possible to win a championship?"

Peterson said he was "perfectly fine" after receiving his vaccination.

Last week, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley released a statement in which he said he had no intention of getting vaccinated. He wrote: "I'd rather take my chances with Covid and build up my immunity that way. Eat better. Drink water. Exercise and do what I think is necessary to be a healthy individual."

The NFL has incentivized players and coaches to get vaccinated by implementing different training camp and preseason protocols for those who are fully vaccinated and those who aren't:

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell told reporters in May that 30 of the 32 teams have more than 90 percent of Tier 1 and Tier 2 coaching staff personnel fully vaccinated.

Goodell didn't address the number of players who have been vaccinated.

Peterson is entering his first season with the Vikings after spending the previous 10 years with the Arizona Cardinals.