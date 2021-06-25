X

    Vikings' Patrick Peterson Discusses Benefits of NFL Players Getting COVID-19 Vaccine

    Adam WellsJune 25, 2021

    AP Photo/Kyusung Gong

    Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson is encouraging fellow NFL players to get the COVID-19 vaccine. 

    On the latest episode of his podcast All Things Covered with Bryant McFadden (h/t Michael David Smith of ProFootballTalk), Peterson said unvaccinated players could hurt their teams if they miss games because of a positive test or having close contact with someone who tests positive.

    "If you’re not vaccinated ... you're just living in a different world, first and foremost," Peterson said. "I just think, why go through those things—why put yourself at risk of going through that again? ... Why not put yourself in the best position possible to win a championship?"

    Peterson said he was "perfectly fine" after receiving his vaccination. 

    Last week, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley released a statement in which he said he had no intention of getting vaccinated. He wrote: "I'd rather take my chances with Covid and build up my immunity that way. Eat better. Drink water. Exercise and do what I think is necessary to be a healthy individual."

    Cole Beasley @Bease11

    Public Service Announcement <a href="https://t.co/XjQicdvnKm">pic.twitter.com/XjQicdvnKm</a>

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    The NFL has incentivized players and coaches to get vaccinated by implementing different training camp and preseason protocols for those who are fully vaccinated and those who aren't:

    Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero

    The NFL and NFLPA have agreed to updated COVID-19 protocols for 2021 training camp and preseason, per source. <br><br>How different will life by for vaccinated and unvaccinated players? From the memo that just went to clubs: <a href="https://t.co/8yMPW0JBWZ">pic.twitter.com/8yMPW0JBWZ</a>

    NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell told reporters in May that 30 of the 32 teams have more than 90 percent of Tier 1 and Tier 2 coaching staff personnel fully vaccinated. 

    Goodell didn't address the number of players who have been vaccinated. 

    Peterson is entering his first season with the Vikings after spending the previous 10 years with the Arizona Cardinals.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      PFF Plops 3 Vikings Players in 2021’s Top 50 Rankings

      PFF Plops 3 Vikings Players in 2021’s Top 50 Rankings
      Minnesota Vikings logo
      Minnesota Vikings

      PFF Plops 3 Vikings Players in 2021’s Top 50 Rankings

      Vikings Territory
      via Vikings Territory

      Alex Smith: Rodgers Deserves 'Certain Level of Respect' from Packers

      Alex Smith: Rodgers Deserves 'Certain Level of Respect' from Packers
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Alex Smith: Rodgers Deserves 'Certain Level of Respect' from Packers

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      The 7 Worst Offseason Trades Since 2000

      What were they thinking?💀

      The 7 Worst Offseason Trades Since 2000
      Minnesota Vikings logo
      Minnesota Vikings

      The 7 Worst Offseason Trades Since 2000

      David Kenyon
      via Bleacher Report

      What If Brady Hadn't Signed with the Bucs?

      The NFL would look very different. @SOBO55 imagines an alternate universe where the GOAT made a different decision📲

      What If Brady Hadn't Signed with the Bucs?
      NFL logo
      NFL

      What If Brady Hadn't Signed with the Bucs?

      Brent Sobleski
      via Bleacher Report