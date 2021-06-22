X

    College World Series 2021: Tuesday Scores, Winners and Bracket Results

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJune 23, 2021

    AP Photo/John Peterson

    The College Baseball World Series rolled on in Omaha on Tuesday, with two games on the docket in Bracket 2. 

    Below, we'll review the scores and key moments from the day's action. For the updated bracket, be sure to check out NCAA.com.

    Scores

    Texas def. Tennessee, 8-4

    Mississippi State vs. Virginia, 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2

    Recap

    The Longhorns aren't heading home yet.

    Texas survived its first game in the elimination bracket, defeating Tennessee 8-4 on Tuesday. 

    Eric Kennedy had a big game for the Longhorns, blasting a three-run homer in the bottom of the second that set the tone for Texas. 

    Cam Williams and Silas Ardoin added two RBI apiece. 

    While starter Tristan Witts had a tough go of it (four earned runs on six hits in just 3.1 innings), Tanner Witt came on in relief and shut the door on Tennessee, throwing 5.2 innings of scoreless ball while giving up just three hits, earning the win. 

    The Longhorns also flashed some serious leather in the victory:

    Video Play Button
    Tennessee starter Blade Tidwell struggled (four runs, three earned, two hits and two walks in three innings), while Sean Hunley (three earned runs in 0.2 innings) took the loss. 

    Tennessee's season is over. Texas awaits the loser of Mississippi State vs. Virginia. 

