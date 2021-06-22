Brooks Koepka Talks Bryson DeChambeau, Doesn't Envision Settling Feud

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Brooks Koepka doesn't expect his budding feud with Bryson DeChambeau to settle down anytime soon.

During a Tuesday appearance on SportsCenter, the PGA Tour star said he's gotten the better of DeChambeau so far and that the rivalry is good for the sport. He also said that DeChambeau is the one who caused the brouhaha in the first place.

Asked by ESPN's Matt Barrie if the two golfers could settle their differences over a beer at this week's Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut, Koepka made clear he's not one for a mea culpa.

"There's not much to talk about," Koepka said. "This whole thing started, basically, because of him. I'll leave it at that. Having dinner or drinks with Michelob Ultra just doesn't settle it."

