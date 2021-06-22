X

    Brooks Koepka Talks Bryson DeChambeau, Doesn't Envision Settling Feud

    Blake SchusterContributor IJune 23, 2021

    Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

    Brooks Koepka doesn't expect his budding feud with Bryson DeChambeau to settle down anytime soon.

    During a Tuesday appearance on SportsCenter, the PGA Tour star said he's gotten the better of DeChambeau so far and that the rivalry is good for the sport. He also said that DeChambeau is the one who caused the brouhaha in the first place.

    Asked by ESPN's Matt Barrie if the two golfers could settle their differences over a beer at this week's Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut, Koepka made clear he's not one for a mea culpa.

    "There's not much to talk about," Koepka said. "This whole thing started, basically, because of him. I'll leave it at that. Having dinner or drinks with Michelob Ultra just doesn't settle it." 

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      Brooks Koepka Talks Bryson DeChambeau, Doesn't Envision Settling Feud

      Brooks Koepka Talks Bryson DeChambeau, Doesn't Envision Settling Feud
      Golf logo
      Golf

      Brooks Koepka Talks Bryson DeChambeau, Doesn't Envision Settling Feud

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      2021 Travelers Championship picks, field grade, odds, predictions, best bets at TPC River Highlands

      2021 Travelers Championship picks, field grade, odds, predictions, best bets at TPC River Highlands
      Golf logo
      Golf

      2021 Travelers Championship picks, field grade, odds, predictions, best bets at TPC River Highlands

      Kyle Porter
      via CBSSports.com

      Travelers Championship 2021 picks, predictions, golf odds: Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson picks by PGA insider

      Travelers Championship 2021 picks, predictions, golf odds: Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson picks by PGA insider
      Golf logo
      Golf

      Travelers Championship 2021 picks, predictions, golf odds: Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson picks by PGA insider

      CBSSports.com
      via CBSSports.com

      Travelers Championship tee times, TV info for Thursday's first round

      Travelers Championship tee times, TV info for Thursday's first round
      Golf logo
      Golf

      Travelers Championship tee times, TV info for Thursday's first round

      Adam Woodard
      via Golfweek