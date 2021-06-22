X

    Giants' Saquon Barkley Shows Off Agility in Workout Video amid ACL Injury Rehab

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVJune 23, 2021

    AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

    Saquon Barkley is on the comeback trail.

    The New York Giants running back posted a video of himself running and cutting as he looks to bounce back from ACL surgery:

    Barkley suffered a torn ACL during a September loss to the Chicago Bears in just the second game of the 2020 season. He underwent surgery in October after the swelling decreased to allow for the reconstruction of the ACL and repair of the meniscus in his right knee.

    When healthy, he is one of the best running backs in the league. The 24-year-old won the 2018 Offensive Rookie of the Year and tallied 1,441 total yards and eight touchdowns in 13 games during his follow-up effort.

    Barkley's return will take some of the pressure off quarterback Daniel Jones as the Giants look to make the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 campaign.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      Ebner to No Longer Compete for Olympic Rugby Spot, Looking to Return to NFL

      Ebner to No Longer Compete for Olympic Rugby Spot, Looking to Return to NFL
      New York Giants logo
      New York Giants

      Ebner to No Longer Compete for Olympic Rugby Spot, Looking to Return to NFL

      Ryan Honey
      via Elite Sports NY

      Nassib’s Jersey Is Top Seller

      Raiders’ DE Carl Nassib had the top-selling jersey both yesterday and today after he publicly came out Monday (Schefter)

      Nassib’s Jersey Is Top Seller
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Nassib’s Jersey Is Top Seller

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      The NFL's Top 11 Interior Defensive Linemen

      The NFL's Top 11 Interior Defensive Linemen
      New York Giants logo
      New York Giants

      The NFL's Top 11 Interior Defensive Linemen

      Doug Farrar
      via Touchdown Wire

      Handley Named One of Worst Hires in NFL History

      Handley Named One of Worst Hires in NFL History
      New York Giants logo
      New York Giants

      Handley Named One of Worst Hires in NFL History

      John Fennelly
      via Giants Wire