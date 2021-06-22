Giants' Saquon Barkley Shows Off Agility in Workout Video amid ACL Injury Rehab

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

Saquon Barkley is on the comeback trail.

The New York Giants running back posted a video of himself running and cutting as he looks to bounce back from ACL surgery:

Barkley suffered a torn ACL during a September loss to the Chicago Bears in just the second game of the 2020 season. He underwent surgery in October after the swelling decreased to allow for the reconstruction of the ACL and repair of the meniscus in his right knee.

When healthy, he is one of the best running backs in the league. The 24-year-old won the 2018 Offensive Rookie of the Year and tallied 1,441 total yards and eight touchdowns in 13 games during his follow-up effort.

Barkley's return will take some of the pressure off quarterback Daniel Jones as the Giants look to make the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 campaign.