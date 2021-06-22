Raiders' Carl Nassib Has NFL's Top-Selling Jersey on Fanatics After Coming Out as Gay

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib has the highest-selling NFL jersey on Fanatics, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The spike in Nassib's popularity comes after he announced Monday he's gay, becoming the first active NFL player to do so.

He also announced he was making a $100,000 donation to the Trevor Project, which "[provides] crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer & questioning (LGBTQ) young people under 25." The NFL matched the donation:

The 28-year-old received support from across the league:

Michael Sam was the first gay player to be selected by an NFL team in the draft. Sam came out in February 2014, and the St. Louis Rams took him with the 249th overall pick that May. The Rams cut him before the start of the regular season, and a brief stint with the Dallas Cowboys met the same outcome.

Nassib, who starred at Penn State, was a third-round pick of the Cleveland Browns in 2016. He also played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before arriving in Las Vegas. Through 73 career appearances, he has 20.5 sacks and 36 tackles for loss.

Nassib is in the second season of a three-year, $25.3 million contract he signed with the Raiders.