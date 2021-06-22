X

    Raiders' Carl Nassib Has NFL's Top-Selling Jersey on Fanatics After Coming Out as Gay

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJune 23, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    AP Photo/David Zalubowski

    Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib has the highest-selling NFL jersey on Fanatics, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

    The spike in Nassib's popularity comes after he announced Monday he's gay, becoming the first active NFL player to do so.

    He also announced he was making a $100,000 donation to the Trevor Project, which "[provides] crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer & questioning (LGBTQ) young people under 25." The NFL matched the donation:

    The 28-year-old received support from across the league:

    Michael Sam was the first gay player to be selected by an NFL team in the draft. Sam came out in February 2014, and the St. Louis Rams took him with the 249th overall pick that May. The Rams cut him before the start of the regular season, and a brief stint with the Dallas Cowboys met the same outcome.

    Nassib, who starred at Penn State, was a third-round pick of the Cleveland Browns in 2016. He also played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before arriving in Las Vegas. Through 73 career appearances, he has 20.5 sacks and 36 tackles for loss.

    Nassib is in the second season of a three-year, $25.3 million contract he signed with the Raiders.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      NFL Matches Nassib's $100K Donation to the Trevor Project

      NFL Matches Nassib's $100K Donation to the Trevor Project
      Las Vegas Raiders logo
      Las Vegas Raiders

      NFL Matches Nassib's $100K Donation to the Trevor Project

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Will Raiders Regret Moving On From These 3 Offensive Players?

      Will Raiders Regret Moving On From These 3 Offensive Players?
      Las Vegas Raiders logo
      Las Vegas Raiders

      Will Raiders Regret Moving On From These 3 Offensive Players?

      Anthony Grant
      via The Raider Ramble

      Carl Nassib Is Testament to the Spirit of Acceptance

      Carl Nassib Is Testament to the Spirit of Acceptance
      Las Vegas Raiders logo
      Las Vegas Raiders

      Carl Nassib Is Testament to the Spirit of Acceptance

      Levi Damien
      via Raiders Wire

      Where Will Ngakoue and Crosby Stack Up Against NFL’s Best Pass Rushers?

      Where Will Ngakoue and Crosby Stack Up Against NFL’s Best Pass Rushers?
      Las Vegas Raiders logo
      Las Vegas Raiders

      Where Will Ngakoue and Crosby Stack Up Against NFL’s Best Pass Rushers?

      Bill Williamson
      via Silver And Black Pride