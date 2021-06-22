Tom Brady Calls out Aaron Rodgers, Bryson DeChambeau in Putting Video on Twitter

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images for The Match

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady showcased some impressive putting skills as part of his preparations for Capital One's The Match on July 6.

Brady shouted out his teammate for the fourth edition of the event, Phil Mickelson, and their opponents, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau, in a Twitter video posted Tuesday:

The seven-time Super Bowl champion previously paired with Mickelson, who won the 2021 PGA Championship last month for his sixth major title, in May 2020 for a clash with Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning. Brady struggled early but nearly helped spark a comeback in the one-down loss.

Brady has enjoyed the build up to the latest event, which will benefit Feeding America and other charitable groups, highlighted by posting some memes about the rivalry between DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka, along with Rodgers' tensions with the Packers:

Although it's been all fun and jokes so far, Brady's video shows he's been getting his game fine-tuned for The Reserve at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The 43-year-old California native is one of sports' fiercest competitors, and that competitive fire is sure to show through once they tee off next month, just as it did in his appearance last year.

After that, Brady will return to his day job as the Bucs' quarterback as they prepare to defend their Super Bowl championship with the NFL regular season set to kick off Sept. 9 against the Dallas Cowboys.