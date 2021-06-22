49ers' George Kittle Discusses Why Tim Tebow Wasn't Invited to Tight End Summit

AP Photo/John Raoux

George Kittle and Greg Olsen simply ran out of room at their Tight End University summit in Nashville, Tennessee, and didn't have the space to invite Tim Tebow.

The San Francisco 49ers tight end provided a more thorough explanation during an appearance on Pardon My Take (h/t David Bonilla of 49ers Webzone):

"So, nothing against Tim Tebow, but I found it hard to invite—I wish nothing but the best for Tim Tebow, and I hope he has a fantastic season playing tight end—but it's hard for me not to invite a backup tight end on, let's say the New York Giants, as opposed to inviting a guy who just started playing the tight end position because we do have limited spots. I wish I could make it so every NFL tight end can come, (so) it's accessible to everybody. But what we tried to do this year, we wanted to pay for everything for all the tight ends that come to kind of make it a special event for all tight ends."

The gathering allows some of the league's best tight ends to train with each other before the season starts. That Tebow hasn't yet played tight end at the NFL level as he attempts to make the Jacksonville Jaguars' roster surely didn't help his case for an invite.

"We booked up an entire hotel," Kittle continued. "They're completely out of rooms. We have every room taken. We blocked off a certain amount of rooms, so we're completely out of rooms. We thought we were going to get like 20 guys, and the next thing I know, we have 47 confirmed as of last week, and I think we just got past 50. Just, wow, that's a lot of guys."

Olsen, who is retired, said they would "love to have him" in the future if Tebow does make the Jaguars and play the position during the 2021 campaign.

For now, the University of Florida product has taken part in some offseason activities as he looks to transition from quarterback to tight end. The last regular season NFL game he appeared in was in 2012 for the New York Jets, and he played minor league baseball in the New York Mets' system since leaving football.

The former Heisman Trophy winner is trying to return to his primary sport for the team that is currently led by Urban Meyer, his former Gators coach.

Tebow completed just 47.9 percent of his passes as an unimpressive quarterback in the NFL and is trying to complete this position switch at 33 years old.

All without the help of some training at the Tight End University summit.