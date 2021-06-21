College World Series 2021: Monday Scores, Winners and Bracket Results

AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz

Monday was a huge day for the top bracket at the NCAA tournament, with an elimination game and a matchup between teams trying to avoid dropping down into elimination territory.

Below, we'll preview the day's results and bracket implications. For the up-to-date bracket, be sure to check out NCAA.com.

Results

Stanford def. Arizona, 14-5

NC State def. Vanderbilt, 1-0

Recap

Stanford def. Arizona, 14-5

Stanford is still alive. Arizona's season is over.

An offensive explosion helped the Cardinal continue on in the elimination bracket, battering Arizona 14-5. Brock Jones led the onslaught with a home run, three hits, five RBI and two runs, while Tommy Troy homered and had two RBI.

Alex Williams earned the win, going 5.1 innings and giving up four hits and four runs, while Arizona's Garrett Irving (2.1 innings, seven hits, five runs) took the loss.

Things were even until the top of the third, when Stanford exploded for seven runs, including Troy's homer.

They all but ended the proceedings one inning later, putting across another three runs, while a four-run top of the seven was just piling on.

Stanford will now face Vanderbilt after the Commodores fell 1-0 to NC State in one of the best pitchers duels of the postseason.

NC State 1, Vanderbilt 0

Wolfpack designated hitter Terrell Tatum accounted for the only run of the game, breaking up Jack Leiter’s perfect game in the fifth inning with a towering home run to right field. Leiter, the son of former MLB star Al Leiter and a potential No. 1 overall draft pick next month, was seemingly untouchable until Tatum’s blast.

Before then, Leiter had struck out nine—striking out the side twice—while tossing a first-pitch strike to 11 of the first 12 batters he faced. The 21-year-old was the only pitcher Vanderbilt used all game, going eight innings with a school CWS record 15 strikeouts on 123 pitches.

Leiter kept the Commodores alive all game, picking up two of his biggest strikoutes of the game with the bases loaded and one out in the seventh.

Yet Vanderbilt’s offense couldn’t return the favor. The Commodores recorded just two hits on three walks and didn’t put a runner in scoring position until the top of the eighth inning when Erique Bradfield Jr. struck out looking with the tying run on third.

NC State would finish the game having struck out nine.

The Wolfpack advance to the Bracket 1 finals where they’ll face the winner of Stanford-Vanderbilt for a trip to the CWS finals.