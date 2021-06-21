Report: Chiefs’ Frank Clark Arrested After Police Allegedly Find Uzi in SUV

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Frank Clark was arrested on Sunday in Los Angeles after police allegedly found a submachine gun in his Lamborghini SUV, according to TMZ Sports.

The report said Clark was pulled over for a routine traffic stop when officers said they noticed an open duffle bag with an Uzi inside. Clark was booked on felony illegal possession of a firearm and has not yet been released.

A police report obtained by TMZ shows Clark's bail was set at $35,000 after the 28-year-old was booked at 9:28 a.m. Monday.

Clark previously pled guilty to a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct in 2014 after an arrest on domestic violence charges that led to his dismissal from the University of Michigan football team.

The two-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl LIV champion is entering his third season with the Chiefs and has the opportunity to opt out after the 2021 season. He's currently in the middle of a five-year, $104 million deal that's set to pay him $25.8 million this season.

That makes him the fourth-highest paid defensive end in the NFL behind Joey Bosa, Myles Garrett and DeMarcus Lawrence.

Kansas City acquired the Cleveland, Ohio native from the Seattle Seahawks in April 2019. The team did not respond for comment when contacted by TMZ following Clark's arrest.