California HS: Fans Reportedly Throwing Tortillas at Latino Players 'Reprehensible'June 21, 2021
Coronado High School boys basketball fans threw tortillas at players from Escondido, California's Orange Glen High School, which serves a predominantly Latino and Hispanic population, following their team's win in the CIF Southern California Boys Basketball Division 4-A Regional Championship last Saturday.
Coronado Unified School District Superintendent Karl Mueller issued a statement after the game, calling the incident "reprehensible."
The CIF has also started its own review:
California State Assembly member Lorena Gonzalez called for the CIF to issue sanctions to Coronado High School or strip the school of its title:
Coronado defeated Orange Glen 60-57 in overtime.
