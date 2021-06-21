X

    California HS: Fans Reportedly Throwing Tortillas at Latino Players 'Reprehensible'

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJune 21, 2021

    AP Photo/Young Kwak

    Coronado High School boys basketball fans threw tortillas at players from Escondido, California's Orange Glen High School, which serves a predominantly Latino and Hispanic population, following their team's win in the CIF Southern California Boys Basketball Division 4-A Regional Championship last Saturday.

    Coronado Unified School District Superintendent Karl Mueller issued a statement after the game, calling the incident "reprehensible."

    The CIF has also started its own review:

    California State Assembly member Lorena Gonzalez called for the CIF to issue sanctions to Coronado High School or strip the school of its title:

    Coronado defeated Orange Glen 60-57 in overtime.

