Rams' Sean McVay Praises Matthew Stafford: 'Bro, This Dude’s a Bad Mf-er'

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay offered glowing (and bluntly honest) remarks about new L.A. quarterback Matthew Stafford in an exclusive interview with Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated on Monday:

“Bro, this dude’s a bad MF-er. Whatever people say about him, as good as it can be, he’s even better than advertised. It makes sense to him. The guy’s ability to see the game, his ability to draw on his experiences, the feel that he has, it’s pretty special and unique. And man, his feel for people, his authentic way of connecting with his teammates, his coaches, this guy, it’s great being around him.”

Breer added that McVay sounded like he was going to "jump through the phone."

The Rams made a seismic shift at quarterback this offseason, trading signal-caller Jared Goff, two first-round picks and a third-rounder to the Detroit Lions for the 12-year veteran.

The ex-Georgia star completed 64.2 percent of his passes for 26 touchdowns against 10 interceptions last season. He finished 14th in passer rating (86.3) and 15th in ESPN's QBR (68.4).

Stafford joined a Rams team that went 10-6 in 2020 and reached the NFC Divisional Round, where it fell to the Green Bay Packers. L.A. is looking to get back to the Super Bowl under McVay after falling short of winning the big game with Goff under center in 2018. Super Bowl LVI will be held at the Rams' home of SoFi Stadium.