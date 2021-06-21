Report: Mac Jones Playing Like 'What the Patriots Thought They Were Getting' at 15

AP Photo/Steven Senne

The New England Patriots selected Alabama quarterback Mac Jones with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

Jones hasn't been a Patriot for two months yet as the team goes through offseason workouts, but he appears to be the player that the Pats "thought they were getting" when they took the Crimson Tide signal-caller in the first round.

Albert Breer wrote in MMQB on Monday:

"While we're talking rookie quarterbacks, Mac Jones' progress is worth noting.

"And the feedback I’ve gotten on Jones is that he's what the Patriots thought they were getting when they took him 15th—which is to say he's a heady field general, if somewhat limited physically."

Jones completed 77.4 percent of his passes for 41 touchdowns (four interceptions) en route to leading the 2020 Crimson Tide to an undefeated season and national championship.

Breer added some context behind the reports surrounding Jones, however, noting that Patriots head coach Bill Belichick uses spring ball for "teaching, fundamentals and conditioning" while rotating players. In other words, the competition for starting roles or roster spots hasn't begun yet.

"But I would not make much of who he's lined up with during the spring. More than a couple of people who know that program well, both in reference to Jones and other guys, have mentioned to me how Bill Belichick works reps this time of year. And really, it reflects that the Patriots aren't in a spot where it's 'competitive' for jobs yet.

"Belichick uses May and June for teaching, fundamentals and conditioning, and mixes and matches players throughout. And he's never been above using the sessions that are open to the media for his own purposes."

Cam Newton is the incumbent starter on the Pats' quarterback depth chart. The 2015 NFL MVP and three-time Pro Bowler, who is entering his 11th NFL season, accounted for 20 touchdowns (eight passing, 12 rushing) for a 7-9 New England team.

The Patriots reloaded on offense this offseason, signing tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith, among others.

Newton could be in a better place to excel next year, but Breer noted that it's not out of the question Jones' performance thus far could launch him into a QB1 competition during training camp.

"The real test, to me, was always going to be in training camp, and more specifically when the pads go on. If Jones is out there with the first offensive-line group then, even if it's just a percentage of those snaps, then I'd say we know something is afoot. And my sense right now is that Jones has done enough in the spring to merit a real competition with Cam Newton in the summer."

The Patriots will report to training camp on Tuesday, July 27.