X

    NASCAR at Nashville 2021 Results: Kyle Larson Dominates, Wins 3rd Straight Race

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVJune 21, 2021

    AP Photo/John Amis

    Kyle Larson just keeps winning.

    Larson won the first Cup Series race in Nashville since 1984 and the inaugural Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway during Sunday's 2021 Ally 400, outpacing Ross Chastain and the rest of the field. 

    There wasn't much doubt about the outcome throughout the race, as he sprinted out to the lead in the early going, won the second stage and then managed during the third stage to complete another dominant performance.

    It was fitting since the biggest storyline coming into Sunday's race was whether Larson would win for the fourth straight time counting the All-Star race. He won the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, the Toyota Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway and the NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway.

    Sean Montgomery of NASCAR.com noted Larson entered the Ally 400 a mere 190 laps away from his most-ever laps led for a single season, which is quite remarkable considering this was just race No. 17 out of 36.

    Yet Larson and the rest of the field started behind Aric Almirola, who won the pole position and started just ahead of second-place starter Kyle Busch.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    There were some developments in the first stage when Tyler Reddick spun out exiting pit road and Ryan Blaney's day came to an early end when he hit the wall. Justin Haley and Chris Buescher also hit the wall on the same turn at almost identical times, leading to a late caution in the stage.

    While Larson continued his recent streak of impressive racing by battling Busch and jumping out to an early lead, Chase Elliott took advantage of that late caution and won the first stage.

    It wasn't long before Larson re-established himself in his familiar position out in front of the pack. He reached 100 laps led during the second stage, which marked the fourth time in seven races he has led triple-digit laps.

    Other than Bubba Wallace spinning out with a flat tire, there wasn't much drama in the second stage with Larson shifting into takeover mode and clinching the stage victory with relative ease.

    The only question as the third stage progressed in the caution-filled race was if anyone would even challenge Larson as he set his own personal record for laps led in a season. If anything, he was battling debris on his own car more than he was the rest of the field, and even used J.J. Yeley to help remove it as he lapped the No. 51 car.

    When the driver who seemingly can't lose of late is using other competitors just to remove debris from his car, there probably isn't much of a question who is going to win.

    Larson cruised through the finish line and continued his mastery of the 2021 schedule.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      5 Playoff Stars Who Deserve More Love

      @danfavale gives these underappreciated players their flowers👏

      5 Playoff Stars Who Deserve More Love
      Featured logo
      Featured

      5 Playoff Stars Who Deserve More Love

      Dan Favale
      via Bleacher Report

      Best NFL Free Agents Left 👀

      Ranking the top seven players who remain on the open market 📲

      Best NFL Free Agents Left 👀
      Featured logo
      Featured

      Best NFL Free Agents Left 👀

      Brad Gagnon
      via Bleacher Report

      Every NBA Team's Worst Contract 😬

      Age, injuries or miscalculation on potential can lead to these burdensome deals 📲

      Every NBA Team's Worst Contract 😬
      Featured logo
      Featured

      Every NBA Team's Worst Contract 😬

      Andy Bailey
      via Bleacher Report

      MLB All-Star Game Roster Picks ✍️

      @JoelReuter predicts the AL and NL rosters one month out from the 2021 All-Star Game

      MLB All-Star Game Roster Picks ✍️
      Featured logo
      Featured

      MLB All-Star Game Roster Picks ✍️

      Joel Reuter
      via Bleacher Report