Watch Mackenzie Hughes' Tee Shot on 11th Hole Get Stuck in Tree at 2021 U.S. Open

AP Photo/Gregory Bull

Mackenzie Hughes became one with nature during the final round of the 2021 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego.

Hughes' tee shot on No. 11 bounced off the cart path to the left of the green and into a nearby tree, where the ball became lodged.

Unfortunately, the U.S. Golf Association doesn't award points for difficulty.

Instead, Hughes took a one-shot penalty and had to hit his third shot out of the rough. He settled for a double-bogey on the hole, adding to what was already a final round to forget. The 30-year-old fell to three over on the day, tumbling down the leaderboard after having a share of the lead through 54 holes.