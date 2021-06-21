Allyson Felix Qualifies for 2021 Tokyo Olympics After 2nd-Place Finish in 400M Final

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Allyson Felix qualified for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Felix placed second in the women's 400-meter dash final Sunday at the U.S. Olympic Trials at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, finished with a time of 50.02 seconds.

She appeared to be slowing down around the final turn before surging down Lane 8 to move up the field.

Felix qualified for the final after logging a time of 51.01 seconds in the semifinals, the second-best in her heat and sixth-fastest overall.

She entered the trials looking to compete in her fifth Summer Olympics, an incredible feat for any athlete and even more so for a sprinter. The 35-year-old is also one medal behind Carl Lewis for the most all-time by an American track and field athlete.

Ahead of this weekend's event, Felix told USA Today's Emily Adams she had another source of motivation powering her quest to Tokyo: her daughter Camryn, who was born in November 2018.

"My daughter has totally been that driving force,” she said. “I've always been this competitive person. I've always had a drive and a desire to win, but I think now, being a mom, it's really about teaching her how to overcome adversity and showing her what hard work looks like."

This isn't the end of Felix's involvement in the Olympic team trials. She's also planning to run in the 200-meter dash, which is scheduled for Thursday at 9:31 p.m. ET.

No matter the outcome, her place in Tokyo is now assured.