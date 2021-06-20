College Baseball World Series 2021: Sunday Scores, Winners and Bracket Results

AP Photo/Sean Rayford

The second bracket of the 2021 College World Series opened play Sunday.

After NC State and Vanderbilt made progress toward the championship by defeating Stanford and Arizona, respectfully, the other four teams hit the field in Omaha, Nebraska, to determine who could end up on the other side of the title games next weekend.

Here's a look at what went down when Tennessee, Virginia, Texas and Mississippi State got going at TD Ameritrade Park:

2021 College World Series Sunday Scores

Virginia 6, Tennessee 0

Texas vs. Mississippi State (7 p.m. ET)

Recap

The Virginia Cavaliers likely came into their game with a chip on their shoulder, as they lost in the opening games of their regional and super regional series. To even get to the College World Series for the first time since 2015, they had to look to freshman Kyle Teel to belt a two-out grand slam in a winner-take-all game against Dallas Baptist at the Columbia super regional.

Tennessee eased past LSU in the Knoxville super regional after defeating Wright State and ending LIberty's run in a pair of wins in the Knoxville regional.

A Logan Michaels leadoff homer in the top of the third started the scoring for the Cavaliers, but they couldn't keep it going despite the presence of Zack Gelof on the basepath after he doubled.

But it was clearly a pitchers' duel for most of the outing.

Virginia looked to All-American Andrew Abbott on the hill to get things going. He entered with a 3.04 ERA and an 8-6 record, though he's struggled more recently.

He threw 28.1 scoreless innings at the end of the regular season, but his postseason starts haven't been nearly as pretty. He gave up four earned runs and eight hits in a super regional loss to Dallas Baptist—his last start—after allowing four runs and four hits in a regional loss to South Carolina.

He found his groove Sunday, striking out the side in the fourth inning.

Chad "Cheese" Dallas was more successful than Abbott was heading into this matchup, having fanned 12 while giving up two runs and five hits against LSU on June 12. And despite the blip on the radar that was Michaels' first home run of the year, he kept pace with Abbott, matching the effort to send the side down on strikes in the top of the fifth.

At that point, he had just five total balls.

But Virginia finally got through to him in the top of the seventh, when Michaels tacked on an RBI single, then scored a run of his own on a Chris Newell single to make it 3-0.

Dallas was yanked for Sean Hunley, finishing the day with eight hits, four earned runs and four strikeouts through 6.1 innings.

Hunley gave up three hits and another run in his first 0.2 innings, facing four batters.

With a comfortable lead, the Cavaliers elected to pull Abbott after six innings. He finished the day with 10 strikeouts and two walks, giving up five hits.

Of course, it was Michaels who scored the final run of the day in the bottom of the ninth to seal the deal for the Cavaliers.

