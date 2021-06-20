Muhammad Ali's Grandson Nico Ali Walsh to Make Boxing Debut in August

Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images

Nico Ali Walsh, the grandson of late boxing great Muhammad Ali, is set to make his professional boxing debut in August.

Ali Walsh, whose fight will be promoted by former Ali promoter Bob Arum, will be part of the undercard for the Aug. 14 matchup between Andrew Moloney and Joshua Franco.

"I know for certain that my grandfather wouldn't have wanted me with any other promoter aside from Bob Arum," Ali Walsh said Saturday, per Michael Rothstein of ESPN. "In the sport of boxing, as you've seen how Don King handled my grandfather and Mike Tyson, a lot of people can't be trusted in boxing and Bob Arum is one of those people that is well-respected, not just in boxing but in business in general.

"He's just one of those guys where he has a massive amount of respect. I've always wanted to be a part of Top Rank ... [this] is the most tremendous blessing that I can imagine. So yeah, it's just incredible."

Muhammad Ali, who died in June 2016, already passed the boxing gene down to his daughter Laila, who had an undefeated boxing career. Ali Walsh is the son of Ali's daughter Rasheda.