X

    Muhammad Ali's Grandson Nico Ali Walsh to Make Boxing Debut in August

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVJune 20, 2021

    Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images

    Nico Ali Walsh, the grandson of late boxing great Muhammad Ali, is set to make his professional boxing debut in August.

    Ali Walsh, whose fight will be promoted by former Ali promoter Bob Arum, will be part of the undercard for the Aug. 14 matchup between Andrew Moloney and Joshua Franco. 

    "I know for certain that my grandfather wouldn't have wanted me with any other promoter aside from Bob Arum," Ali Walsh said Saturday, per Michael Rothstein of ESPN. "In the sport of boxing, as you've seen how Don King handled my grandfather and Mike Tyson, a lot of people can't be trusted in boxing and Bob Arum is one of those people that is well-respected, not just in boxing but in business in general.

    "He's just one of those guys where he has a massive amount of respect. I've always wanted to be a part of Top Rank ... [this] is the most tremendous blessing that I can imagine. So yeah, it's just incredible."

    Muhammad Ali, who died in June 2016, already passed the boxing gene down to his daughter Laila, who had an undefeated boxing career. Ali Walsh is the son of Ali's daughter Rasheda. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      Muhammad Ali's Grandson Nico Ali Walsh to Make Boxing Debut in August

      Muhammad Ali's Grandson Nico Ali Walsh to Make Boxing Debut in August
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      Muhammad Ali's Grandson Nico Ali Walsh to Make Boxing Debut in August

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Boxing TV schedule for June 25-26, 2021

      Boxing TV schedule for June 25-26, 2021
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      Boxing TV schedule for June 25-26, 2021

      Scott Christ
      via Bad Left Hook

      Canelo Alvarez Works The Corner Of Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. As He Stepped Into The Ring One Final Time

      Canelo Alvarez Works The Corner Of Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. As He Stepped Into The Ring One Final Time
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      Canelo Alvarez Works The Corner Of Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. As He Stepped Into The Ring One Final Time

      BoxingInsider.com
      via BoxingInsider.com

      What is the ceiling for Naoya Inoue? Did Anderson Silva's win land him a boxing megafight?

      What is the ceiling for Naoya Inoue? Did Anderson Silva's win land him a boxing megafight?
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      What is the ceiling for Naoya Inoue? Did Anderson Silva's win land him a boxing megafight?

      ESPN.com
      via ESPN.com