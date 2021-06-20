UFC's Luis Pena Arrested, Charged with Robbery, Battery, Criminal Mischief

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

UFC fighter Luis Pena was arrested on charges of robbery by sudden snatching, battery and criminal mischief Friday in Florida.

Marc Raimondi of ESPN obtained the police report that said as of Saturday evening Pena remains in custody at the Broward County Detention Center. His charges are from an incident in Palm Beach County.

Robbery by sudden snatching is either a second- or third-degree felony in Florida. It is not clear if Pena was carrying a gun or other deadly weapon, which would categorize the alleged robbery as a second-degree charge.

UFC Executive Vice President and Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell told Raimondi the promotion is aware Pena has been dealing with mental health and substance issues.

Pena tweeted about his mental health Wednesday and said he is seeking help.

"People aren't comfortable talking about this, but I have been going through serious mental health issues my entire life and have finally gained the strength to get and accept the help I've needed for a long time. If you're struggling take it from me [it's] okay to reach out," Pena tweeted.

The UFC said it will not book Pena in future fights until it obtains additional information regarding the incident. Pena is 9-3 in his MMA career, most recently defeating Alexander Munoz in April.