Tyson Fury Calls Deontay Wilder an 'Excuse-Maker' Ahead of July 24 Fight

AP Photo/Richard Vogel

WBC and The Ring heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury called his upcoming opponent, Deontay Wilder, an "excuse-maker" during an interview with ESPN's Bernardo Osuna on Saturday:

Osuna asked Fury what comes to mind when he hears Wilder's name, and he offered this response: "Nothing. An excuse-maker. A guy who couldn't face reality that he lost. So, yeah, that's what comes to mind. A letdown. A disappointment."

Fury and Wilder fought to a draw in December 2018, but the champion beat the challenger via seventh-round TKO in February 2020. That defeat marked the first loss of Wilder's career. Fury is still undefeated.

Wilder has provided a range of reasons for why he lost.

Fury was looking toward a heavyweight title unification match with Anthony Joshua, but arbitrator Daniel Weinstein ruled that he had to honor his contract and fight Wilder a third time before Sept. 15, per Chris McKenna of the Daily Star.

Wilder and Fury will fight a trilogy match at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, on July 24.