X

    Deontay Wilder Wants 'Revenge' vs. Tyson Fury: 'My Mind Is Very Violent Right Now'

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJune 20, 2021

    Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc/Getty Images

    Deontay Wilder seems to be itching to get back in the ring against Tyson Fury.

    "What's fueling me for this fight against Tyson Fury is revenge," he told ESPN's Bernardo Osuna. "Solely revenge. ... My mind is very violent right now. And revenge is all I seek."

    Well OK then.

    The two will square off for a third time July 24 in Las Vegas. Fury won the last fight by TKO in the seventh round in February 2020, while their first showdown in December 2018 was a split-decision draw.

    Wilder has maintained that Fury cheated in the last fight.

    "They saw no evil. They didn't speak of it. You can't not see it! Gloves do not bend, your wrist does not bend," he told Premier Boxing Champions (h/t James Dielhenn of Sky Sports). "It doesn't have loose space in it. It's impossible, impossible for that to happen. On top of all the other things!"

    WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman has called those claims "ridiculous" and "difficult to understand."

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      Deontay Wilder Wants 'Revenge' vs. Tyson Fury: 'My Mind Is Very Violent Right Now'

      Deontay Wilder Wants 'Revenge' vs. Tyson Fury: 'My Mind Is Very Violent Right Now'
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      Deontay Wilder Wants 'Revenge' vs. Tyson Fury: 'My Mind Is Very Violent Right Now'

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Jaime Munguia Vs. Kamil Szeremeta Undercard Results: Marlen Esparza Picks Up WBC Flyweight Title Against Ibeth Zamora Silva

      Jaime Munguia Vs. Kamil Szeremeta Undercard Results: Marlen Esparza Picks Up WBC Flyweight Title Against Ibeth Zamora Silva
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      Jaime Munguia Vs. Kamil Szeremeta Undercard Results: Marlen Esparza Picks Up WBC Flyweight Title Against Ibeth Zamora Silva

      BoxingInsider.com
      via BoxingInsider.com

      Ryan Garcia Targeting August or September for Next Fight

      Ryan Garcia Targeting August or September for Next Fight
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      Ryan Garcia Targeting August or September for Next Fight

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      De La Hoya wants Mayweather rematch after two tune-up fights

      De La Hoya wants Mayweather rematch after two tune-up fights
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      De La Hoya wants Mayweather rematch after two tune-up fights

      Scott Christ
      via Bad Left Hook