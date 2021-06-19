Deontay Wilder Wants 'Revenge' vs. Tyson Fury: 'My Mind Is Very Violent Right Now'

Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc/Getty Images

Deontay Wilder seems to be itching to get back in the ring against Tyson Fury.

"What's fueling me for this fight against Tyson Fury is revenge," he told ESPN's Bernardo Osuna. "Solely revenge. ... My mind is very violent right now. And revenge is all I seek."

Well OK then.

The two will square off for a third time July 24 in Las Vegas. Fury won the last fight by TKO in the seventh round in February 2020, while their first showdown in December 2018 was a split-decision draw.

Wilder has maintained that Fury cheated in the last fight.

"They saw no evil. They didn't speak of it. You can't not see it! Gloves do not bend, your wrist does not bend," he told Premier Boxing Champions (h/t James Dielhenn of Sky Sports). "It doesn't have loose space in it. It's impossible, impossible for that to happen. On top of all the other things!"

WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman has called those claims "ridiculous" and "difficult to understand."