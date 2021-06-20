World’s Strongest Man 2021 Results: Latest Point Standings After Finals Day 1

AP Photo/Paul Beaty

Tom Stoltman is in line to win his first World's Strongest Man competition.

The 27-year-old Scottish competitors ended Day 1 of the two-day finals with 28.5 points, five-and-a-half clear of second-place finisher Brian Shaw. Stoltman won the Giant Medley and Titan's Turntable and tied for second in the Reign's King Toss.

OId Sacramento Waterfront in Sacramento, California, is the home of the World's Strongest Man. Ten finalists emerged from a three-day qualifying round that ran from Tuesday through Thursday.

After a one-day break, the finalists were tasked with participating in the aforementioned three events Saturday.

Each competitor was given anywhere from one through 10 points based on his finish. First place merited a 10-point result, second place was worth nine points and so on.

Here's a look at the standings through Saturday. Results are through Andrew Gutman of BarBend. As Gutman noted, all results should be considered unofficial until the conclusion of the World’s Strongest Man Facebook Live show.

1. Tom Stoltman (United Kingdom): 28.5 points

2. Brian Shaw (United States): 23 points

3. Maxime Boudreault (Canada): 18.5 points

4. Konstantine Janashia (Georgia): 18 points

5. Luke Stoltman (United Kingdom): 17 points

T6. JF Caron (Canada): 13 points

T6. Adam Bishop (United Kingdom): 13 points

T6. Eythor Ingolfsson Melsted (Iceland): 13 points

9. Trey Mitchell (United States): 12 points

10. Bobby Thompson (United States): 9 points

Giant Medley involves competitors carrying a 970-pound Super Yoke for 10 meters. The men then had to hoist a 772-pound Frame Carry for 15 meters to the finish line.

Adam Bishop and Shaw can be seen here in the final portion of that event:

The Titan's Turntable was a particularly grueling endeavor, with competitors taking a 30-ton train and moving it around a wooden turntable. Per Gutman, it was 97 degrees Fahrenheit at the time of this competition. Here's how that one looked:

Shaw was the star of the final event, breaking his own world record and registering a toss of 7.75 meters:

Shaw, Tom Stoltman and Maxime Boudreault all managed to complete the toss at 7.5 meters, continuing an epic three-man battle. In the end, Shaw was the only one to launch a successful 7.75-meter toss for the event win.

Stoltman has made four World's Strongest Man appearances. He didn't make the finals in 2017 but took fifth in 2018 and second in 2020.

The 27-year-old looks like he'll take it home, but he's not in the clear just yet. That's because Shaw, a four-time World's Strongest Man winner who hasn't finished worse than sixth since 2009, is still in the mix.

Sunday will mark the final day of the World's Strongest Man competition. The 10 finalists will take part in three events: Log Lift, Knaack Deadlift and Atlas Stones. The action will start at 11 a.m. ET.