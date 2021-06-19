X

    49ers Rumors: Trey Lance's Mechanics Targeted so SF Can 'Unleash the Full Arsenal'

    Adam WellsJune 19, 2021
    Coming out of organized team activities and minicamp, the San Francisco 49ers had a clear plan in place for rookie quarterback Trey Lance. 

    ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Saturday on SportsCenter that the 49ers coaching staff used OTAs and minicamp to work on Lance's throwing mechanics to make sure "things are compact" so when they arrive at training camp he can "unleash the full arsenal."

    Lance was regarded as one of the best prospects in the 2021 NFL draft, but there were some questions about his ability to be a consistently accurate passer. 

    ESPN's Todd McShay wrote in his scouting report that Lance's "biggest weakness is a lack of consistently accurate ball placement, especially on shorter throws and throws outside the hashes."

    Kyle Shanahan's offensive system with Jimmy Garoppolo has relied heavily on short, quick passes to receivers in space and letting them rack up big yardage after the catch. 

    Fowler noted the Niners "love the dimension (Lance) can bring to Kyle Shanahan’s attack."

    The 49ers made an aggressive move in the draft by trading first-round picks in 2022 and 2023 to the Miami Dolphins as part of a package to acquire the No. 3 overall pick this year. 

    San Francisco used that pick to select Lance. The 21-year-old only played one game at North Dakota State last season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but he threw for 2,786 yards, ran for 1,100 yards and accounted for 42 touchdowns with zero interceptions in 2019. 

    If Lance turns into the kind of player that the 49ers envision, they have more than enough roster talent around him to be one of the best teams in the NFL for many years to come.  

