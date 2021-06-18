Dustin Johnson Shoots 2 Over During Inconsistent 2nd Round at 2021 U.S. Open

AP Photo/Gregory Bull

After an uneventful first round at the 2021 U.S. Open, Dustin Johnson put his weekend plans in jeopardy Friday at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego.

The world No. 1, who won the tournament five years ago, shot even par in the opening round with one bogey and a birdie to offset it. But Friday, he hit six extra-stroke shots, including four in a row.

With his U.S. Open future on the line, he closed with two straight birdies to enter the clubhouse at two over in a tie for 43rd, above the cut line (top 60).

Heading into the tournament, Johnson said he wanted to take advantage of the two par-five holes. While he did that, logging birdies on No. 13 in both rounds and pars on No. 9, he struggled everywhere else.

He also wanted to focus on hitting fairways with his drives. After Round 1 saw him hit fairways on 36 percent of his attempts—compared to the field's 48 percent rate—he was worse Friday, when he hit 29 percent.

He didn't get off to a good start Friday with a bogey on the par-four No. 10, his opening hole. While he recovered with a pair of pars and a birdie, he couldn't keep that momentum going.

He bogeyed four holes in a row before securing a par on No. 18 to head to the front nine at four over par.

Johnson fans, who had been vocal about a lack of television coverage, were probably thankful for the absence of cameras.

A birdie on No. 2 redeemed him briefly, but a bogey on the par-four No. 5 set him back again.

Sinking birdies on No. 7 and No. 8, though, improved his chances at playing another round.

He sits seven strokes back of leader Richard Bland, who logged a four-under round to usurp the lead held by Russell Henley and Louis Oosthuizen entering the day.

Johnson had notable company near the bottom of the leaderboard.

Collin Morikawa and Phil Mickelson both entered their second rounds at four over, while Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama is in trouble at three over par.

Will Zalatoris, who placed second in his Masters Tournament debut this spring, is seven over through 36 holes.