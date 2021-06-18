DeSean Jackson Says Rams Offense 'Going to be Scary' Next Season

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Heading into his first season with the Los Angeles Rams, DeSean Jackson appears to like what he's seen from his new teammates so far this offseason.

Appearing on NFL Network's Total Access (h/t Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk), Jackson explained why the Rams offense is "going to be scary" for opposing teams in 2021:

"With a quarterback like Matthew Stafford, it’s really mind-boggling for other defenses or defensive coordinators to really be sitting back, like, ‘Man, how are we going to stop these dudes?’ For me, I’ve been on some pretty good receiving corps, but Robert [Woods] and [Cooper Kupp], in addition to Van [Jefferson] and Tutu [Atwell], it’s going to be scary."

In an offseason of quarterback movement, the Rams kickstarted everything when they agreed to send Jared Goff and three draft picks, including first-rounders in 2022 and 2023, to the Detroit Lions for Matthew Stafford.

The deal become official March 18.

Since the start of the 2019 season, Stafford has thrown for 6,583 yards with 45 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 24 starts. He missed the final eight games in 2019 because of a back injury.

Goff has thrown for 8,590 yards with 42 touchdowns and 29 interceptions during that span.

Stafford's numbers look even better when you consider he wasn't playing in an offense that had skill-position talent like Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp and Cam Akers.

Per Ben Linsey of Pro Football Focus, the Rams had the third-best offensive line in the NFL last season. The Lions' group ranked 13th.

Los Angeles' offense has the potential to be the best all-around group Stafford has ever played with in his NFL career.

As long as Jackson can stay healthy, he should have a profound impact in Los Angeles. The three-time Pro Bowler has averaged at least 16.9 yards per reception in each of the past three seasons, though injuries have limited him to eight games since the start of 2019.