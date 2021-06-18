Roman Reigns vs. Rey Mysterio WWE Universal Title Match Moved to SmackDown

Roman Reigns vs. Rey Mysterio WWE Universal Title Match Moved to SmackDownJune 18, 2021
WWE Universal Championship holder Roman Reigns and challenger Rey Mysterio were set to battle at Sunday's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, but it appears that match will occur on Friday Night SmackDown instead.
Mysterio sounded off on Twitter, telling Reigns and his Special Counsel, Paul Heyman, that he wanted to fight for the title Friday:
Reigns was more than happy to oblige:
Roman Reigns @WWERomanReigns
Sunday. Friday. Any day. <br>Makes no difference to me.<br><br>It'll be my pleasure to disgrace what's left of your family name tomorrow night inside Hell in a Cell!<br><br>My Special Counsel @HeymanHustle will handle the paperwork. <br><br>I’ll PERSONALLY handle the warfare! @WWE #Smackdown https://t.co/DSzd33gluA
Mysterio previously called out Reigns for a title shot amid a feud between the two, and Heyman accepted on behalf of the champ:
The Friday Hell in a Cell match will be making some history:
There is no love lost between the two rivals as their match nears, to the point where the apex of this feud will now occur two days earlier.
