Phil Mickelson: U.S. Open Spectators' Cell Phone Cameras 'Didn't Do Me Any Favors'

Phil Mickelson shot a four-over 75 in the first round of U.S. Open play at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego, California on Thursday, and he blamed at least part of his poor outing on the fans.

Mickelson was frustrated by fans who were using their cell phone cameras, particularly on the No. 13 hole, when he had to back away on three occasions to request that a camera be turned off. A police officer was involved after his third ask, according to Bob Harig of ESPN.

He bogeyed that hole en route to his finish, which had him eight strokes behind clubhouse leader Russell Henley.

Mickelson, who turned 51 on Wednesday, acknowledged that spectators—and interference—were just "part of professional golf" and said he could have done a better job of managing the distractions internally.

"You have to learn to deal with it," he said. "I don't understand why you just can't turn that little button on the side into silent. I probably didn't deal with it internally as well as I could have or as well as I need to. It's part of playing the game out here at this level. Certainly I didn't do the best job of dealing with it."

Mickelson, who has won at Torrey Pines three times before it was renovated in 2001, said he "was fighting hard" throughout his opening round but struggled with "getting anything going."

The oldest major champion after claiming the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island, South Carolina last month, Mickelson is seeking a career grand slam. He has five second-place finishes in the U.S. Open, most recently in 2013, but the U.S. Open is the only major that has evaded him thus far.

He tees off with Max Homa (+5) and Xander Schauffele (-2) at 4:36 p.m. ET on Friday.