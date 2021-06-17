UFC's Jorge Masvidal Calls out Leon Edwards, Says 'He's Not a Fighter'June 18, 2021
Jorge Masvidal wasn't impressed with Leon Edwards' victory over Nate Diaz at UFC 264.
"It was a good fight, good performance, I thought," he told reporters. "Leon does what he does and he keeps asking for more money and more things, but he’s not a finisher. He’s not a fighter."
Masvidal, who was defeated by Kamaru Usman at UFC 261 in a rematch of his UFC 251 loss, said Edwards lacks "grit" and "meanness."
His comments could lead to the fight that Edwards has been waiting for. The No. 3-ranked welterweight has been looking for revenge against Masvidal since 2019, when the 36-year-old attacked him backstage at UFC on ESPN+ 5 two years ago.
Masvidal said he has a list of fighters he'd like to go against when he returns in October or November, which included Edwards as well as Nick and Nate Diaz.
Anderson Silva on His Boxing Future 🥊
MMA legend opens up about his career and foray into boxing ahead of his bout vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.