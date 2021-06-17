X

    UFC's Jorge Masvidal Calls out Leon Edwards, Says 'He's Not a Fighter'

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIJune 18, 2021

    Louis Grasse/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Jorge Masvidal wasn't impressed with Leon Edwards' victory over Nate Diaz at UFC 264. 

    "It was a good fight, good performance, I thought," he told reporters. "Leon does what he does and he keeps asking for more money and more things, but he’s not a finisher. He’s not a fighter." 

    Masvidal, who was defeated by Kamaru Usman at UFC 261 in a rematch of his UFC 251 loss, said Edwards lacks "grit" and "meanness."

    His comments could lead to the fight that Edwards has been waiting for. The No. 3-ranked welterweight has been looking for revenge against Masvidal since 2019, when the 36-year-old attacked him backstage at UFC on ESPN+ 5 two years ago.

    Masvidal said he has a list of fighters he'd like to go against when he returns in October or November, which included Edwards as well as Nick and Nate Diaz.  

