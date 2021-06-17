X

    Logan Paul Talks Potential Mike Tyson Fight, Says He Can Beat 54-Year-Old Legend

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIJune 18, 2021

    AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

    Weeks after his non-decision, full-distance bout against Floyd Mayweather, YouTuber Logan Paul has his sights set on another boxing legend—Mike Tyson.

    "Someone mentioned Mike Tyson," he said, per Michael Benson of talkSport.com. "My lawyer mentioned it and he's like, 'Nah, Tyson will rip your head off, you don't stand a chance.' I'm like, 'I just went through all this.' You can't tell me I can't beat Mike Tyson. He's old, old."

    Tyson, who is 10 years older than Mayweather, told TMZ Sports in May that he wasn't interested in fighting either Logan or his brother, Jake Paul, calling them both "good guys." But he also told The Sun that he FaceTimed Logan Paul after his Mayweather bout to let him know he was "wrong" about him and that he was "proud" of him for his performance in the fight. 

    Now, Logan Paul is apparently ready to surprise him again. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      Anderson Silva on His Boxing Future 🥊

      MMA legend opens up about his career and foray into boxing ahead of his bout vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

      Anderson Silva on His Boxing Future 🥊
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      Anderson Silva on His Boxing Future 🥊

      Tom Taylor
      via Bleacher Report

      Logan Paul Talks Potential Mike Tyson Fight

      Logan Paul Talks Potential Mike Tyson Fight
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      Logan Paul Talks Potential Mike Tyson Fight

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Holyfield Exhibition Fight Pushed Back to August 14

      Holyfield Exhibition Fight Pushed Back to August 14
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      Holyfield Exhibition Fight Pushed Back to August 14

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      Promoter: De La Hoya-Beflort boxing match set

      Promoter: De La Hoya-Beflort boxing match set
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      Promoter: De La Hoya-Beflort boxing match set

      ESPN.com
      via ESPN.com