Logan Paul Talks Potential Mike Tyson Fight, Says He Can Beat 54-Year-Old Legend

Weeks after his non-decision, full-distance bout against Floyd Mayweather, YouTuber Logan Paul has his sights set on another boxing legend—Mike Tyson.

"Someone mentioned Mike Tyson," he said, per Michael Benson of talkSport.com. "My lawyer mentioned it and he's like, 'Nah, Tyson will rip your head off, you don't stand a chance.' I'm like, 'I just went through all this.' You can't tell me I can't beat Mike Tyson. He's old, old."

Tyson, who is 10 years older than Mayweather, told TMZ Sports in May that he wasn't interested in fighting either Logan or his brother, Jake Paul, calling them both "good guys." But he also told The Sun that he FaceTimed Logan Paul after his Mayweather bout to let him know he was "wrong" about him and that he was "proud" of him for his performance in the fight.

Now, Logan Paul is apparently ready to surprise him again.