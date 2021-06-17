Tyrann Mathieu Discusses Chiefs Future: 'I Can't See Me Wearing Any Other Uniform'

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu has found his forever home in the NFL, and he doesn't plan on leaving anytime soon.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, the 29-year-old, who signed with KC in 2019 as a free agent, said he's optimistic about reaching an extension with the Chiefs.

"Just being here the last couple of years, I can't see me wearing any other uniform," Mathieu said. "The fans here are amazing. My teammates are amazing. I spoke about the relationships I have with my coaches. Some of these things you can't buy other places. I'm a guy that's had to start over quite often. I would like to stay here, for sure."

