Carmelo Anthony's Wife La La Files For Divorce; Separation Reportedly 'Amicable'

AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

La La Anthony, who is married to NBA forward Carmelo Anthony, filed for divorce in New York on Thursday, per TMZ Sports.

"They've been separated for a while but remain friends, as always, after 16 years together, and everything about the divorce is amicable," TMZ Sports reported, via a source close to the ex-couple.

The two were engaged in 2004 and got married in July 2010. The Anthonys have one son, 14-year-old Kiyan.

The couple previously separated in 2017 but reconciled one year later.

