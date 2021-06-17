Carmelo Anthony's Wife La La Files For Divorce; Separation Reportedly 'Amicable'June 18, 2021
AP Photo/Jack Dempsey
La La Anthony, who is married to NBA forward Carmelo Anthony, filed for divorce in New York on Thursday, per TMZ Sports.
"They've been separated for a while but remain friends, as always, after 16 years together, and everything about the divorce is amicable," TMZ Sports reported, via a source close to the ex-couple.
The two were engaged in 2004 and got married in July 2010. The Anthonys have one son, 14-year-old Kiyan.
The couple previously separated in 2017 but reconciled one year later.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
