X

    Carmelo Anthony's Wife La La Files For Divorce; Separation Reportedly 'Amicable'

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJune 18, 2021

    AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

    La La Anthony, who is married to NBA forward Carmelo Anthony, filed for divorce in New York on Thursday, per TMZ Sports.

    "They've been separated for a while but remain friends, as always, after 16 years together, and everything about the divorce is amicable," TMZ Sports reported, via a source close to the ex-couple.

    The two were engaged in 2004 and got married in July 2010. The Anthonys have one son, 14-year-old Kiyan.

    The couple previously separated in 2017 but reconciled one year later.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      Melo's Wife, La La, Files for Divorce; Separation Reportedly 'Amicable'

      Melo's Wife, La La, Files for Divorce; Separation Reportedly 'Amicable'
      Portland Trail Blazers logo
      Portland Trail Blazers

      Melo's Wife, La La, Files for Divorce; Separation Reportedly 'Amicable'

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      Rick Carlisle Parts Ways with Mavericks

      Rick Carlisle Parts Ways with Mavericks
      Portland Trail Blazers logo
      Portland Trail Blazers

      Rick Carlisle Parts Ways with Mavericks

      L. Hostetler
      via Blazer's Edge

      Olshey Finally Opened the Second Envelope

      Olshey Finally Opened the Second Envelope
      Portland Trail Blazers logo
      Portland Trail Blazers

      Olshey Finally Opened the Second Envelope

      Timmay!
      via Blazer's Edge

      Talking Similarities, Trades Between Pacers and Blazers

      Talking Similarities, Trades Between Pacers and Blazers
      Portland Trail Blazers logo
      Portland Trail Blazers

      Talking Similarities, Trades Between Pacers and Blazers

      Dave Deckard
      via Blazer's Edge